GOP, Conservative Party leaders disappointed after Katko votes to impeach Trump

The Conservative Party is a minor party in New York, but it's been an important ballot line for GOP candidates. Katko has been endorsed by the Conservative Party in each of his four congressional elections. He received 21,062 votes on the Conservative line in the 2020 election.

Within Katko's own party, two county chairs in the 24th Congressional District said they aren't happy with his impeachment vote. Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini said Wednesday that she feels "just as strong as the Conservatives" and that she is "highly disappointed" with Katko.

"I think that voters in his district, many of them have a Republican philosophy like Trump does," she said. "Even though I condemn what happened at the Capitol last week, up here I think that Katko's supporters are highly disappointed in impeaching the president."

Massarini revealed that the county GOP's executive committee will meet Thursday. Katko, she said, plans on explaining his vote to the committee.

As for whether the Cayuga County Republicans would withdraw their support of Katko, Massarini said that's for the committee to decide.