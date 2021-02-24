GOP group thanks John Katko for impeaching Trump, ready to help him in 2022

"These are the people who chose the country over an individual," Troye said. "They chose the country over Trump."

Katko was the first House Republican to publicly announce his support for impeachment. As a former federal prosecutor, he considered Trump's conduct on Jan. 6 and in the months leading up to that day. After the election, Trump made numerous unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the election result.

While Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in key battleground states, Katko said he didn't see evidence of fraud. But the now-former president continued to spread false information about the election.

When a joint session of Congress gathered on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College results, Trump made a last-ditch attempt to overturn the election. He spoke at a rally and claimed that he won by a landslide. After the event, a pro-Trump mob marched to the Capitol. They overpowered Capitol Police officers and forced their way into the building. Pence and congressional leaders had to be evacuated.