GOP lawmakers hope to end NY farm laborers wage board before final OT decision

Two Republican state legislators want to dismantle the Farm Laborers Wage Board tasked with determining New York's overtime threshold for farmworkers.

A bill proposed by state Sen. George Borrello, who is the ranking Republican member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Assemblyman Chris Tague would abolish the wage board.

The board is scheduled to meet on Sept. 6 to issue its final report. The three-member panel voted in January to lower the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours. Two of the board members — Denis Hughes, former president of the New York State AFL-CIO, and Brenda McDuffie, former president of the Buffalo Urban League — supported the change. The third member, New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, opposed the proposal.

The board's report will be delivered to state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who must decide by Oct. 21 whether to accept the recommendations.

But Borrello and Tague hope it won't get to that point. They would like to see their legislation considered during a special legislative session before the wage board's Sept. 6 meeting. A special session has not been called.

Borrello criticized the lack of agricultural expertise on the wage board — only Fisher has a farming background — and accused the board of ignoring testimony from farmers who spoke out against changing the overtime threshold. He also referred to a Cornell University study that found lowering the overtime standard to 40 hours may lead some farms to shutter operations or leave the state.

Lowering the overtime threshold will also have a negative impact on farmworkers, Borrello argued. While proponents of the change believe it will treat farm laborers like workers in other industries, he cited testimony from some farmworkers who said they would go to other states where there would not be limits on how long they can work.

"There will be no 'winners' if this ill-conceived recommendation is adopted," he said. "That is why we need to act as soon as possible to abolish this board, and with it, its power to end agriculture as we know it in New York."

Tague, a Republican, also views disbanding the wage board as the only way to stop the overtime change.

"If the board no longer exists, their recommendations cannot be implemented, and farmers throughout New York will be able to finally breathe a much-needed sigh of relief," he said.

The bill doesn't have a chance of passing in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is unlikely to stand in the way of the change.

If adopted, the overtime threshold for farmworkers would be lowered over an eight-year period beginning in 2024. That year, the overtime standard would be lowered from 60 to 56 hours. It would dip to 52 hours beginning in 2026, 48 in 2028, 44 in 2030 and 40 in 2032.