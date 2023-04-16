Boosted by House Republican leaders and notable GOP donors, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams received more than $500,000 in his first fundraising quarter as a member of Congress.

Williams, R-Sennett, raised $88,669 from individuals, but a bulk of his money came from political action committees ($223,850) and transfers from joint fundraising committees ($195,048). From Jan. 1 through March 31, his campaign reported receipts totaling $517,567. He spent $68,789 and has $471,507 in the bank.

It is a strong showing for Williams and highlights the benefits of incumbency. As a political novice, he raised $913,265 during the entire 2022 campaign.

House GOP leaders backed Williams in the first fundraising quarter. Federal Election Commission records reveal that PACs aligned with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Republican Conference Leader Elise Stefanik each donated $10,000.

Williams received financial support from several other House Republicans. The donations include $2,000 from U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan's campaign and $2,500 from U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney's Tenacious PAC.

Prominent Republican donors also gave to Williams. He received $3,300 each from Harlan and Katherine Crow. Koch Industries PAC contributed $1,000. Ronald Lauder, who has supported conservative and Republican causes in New York, gave $6,600 through New York Majority Makers, a joint fundraising committee.

Businesses and industry groups donated to Williams' campaign. Notably, he received $5,000 from Micron's PAC. The memory chip manufacturer is planning to invest $100 billion over a 20-year period to build a chip fab facility in Onondaga County.

The Oneida Indian Nation, which is based in the 22nd Congressional District, contributed $6,600.

Although Williams has not made a formal announcement, he is expected to run for reelection in 2024. Sarah Klee Hood, a Democrat who serves as a town councilor in DeWitt, announced last week that she will seek her party's nomination to challenge Williams next year.

The 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, will be one of the most important House races in the country in 2024. House Republicans have a slim majority and will need wins in races like NY-22. For Democrats, the central New York district is a top target in their bid to take back the House.