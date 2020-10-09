GOP NY Senate candidate Renna slams 'false' Democratic mailer, altered photo

Angi Renna, the Republican candidate for the 50th state Senate District, is responding to a mailer she says uses an altered photo and makes false claims about her stance on equal pay for women.
The mailer, which was obtained by The Citizen, was paid for by the New York State Democratic Committee. It claims that Renna, R-Manlius, "only cares about profits — no matter who gets shortchanged."
"Studies show that women only get paid 78 cents for every dollar that men make for the same work," the mailer continues. "But Republican Angi Renna doesn't think that companies should be required to compensate male and female employees equally."
A link to a website, RealAngiRenna.com, is included in the mailer. A section on the website, which is paid for by the New York Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, is headlined, "Puts Profits Over Women's Equality." There is a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet Renna wrote in 2014. She tweeted that government involvement in equal pay for women "makes it look like we NEED the help. News flash: We don't. Let talent speak for itself."
That tweet seems to confirm the Democrats' line of attack — that Renna doesn't support government action to achieve equal pay for women. The Democratic majority in the state Senate passed legislation last year that aims to provide workers from being paid different rates because of their gender.
Candice Giove, a spokesperson for the state Senate Republicans, clarified Renna's stance.
"Angi Renna supports equal pay for women, but made the point that women are capable, smart and can stand on their own two feet," Giove said.
In a video posted on her Facebook page, Renna responded to the mailer and accused her opponent, Democratic candidate John Mannion, of negative tactics.
"I do not support women getting paid less men," she said. "In fact, if you look at my history, I was the president of a women's business organization helping women with educational and mentorship resources. And I've spent many years with that organization and I'm still an active member. I have many friends who are women business owners, as I do clients."
Renna is the president of Sterling Financial Group, a financial management firm in Liverpool. She was president of Women's Business Opportunities Connection, a group of central New York women in business.
She also criticized Mannion, D-Geddes and Democrats for altering a photo of her in the mailer. In the mailer, Renna is shown standing next to an image that suggests she does not support equal pay for women. Renna said in the actual photo, which was edited for the mailer, she was standing next to a poster commemorating the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The Citizen confirmed this after being provided the original image.
"This is the kind of ridiculousness that you're receiving that is just so false," Renna said. "We will continue to fight for women."
Mannion and Renna are running to represent the 50th district, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Most of Auburn and part of Syracuse are in the district.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.