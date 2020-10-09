GOP NY Senate candidate Renna slams 'false' Democratic mailer, altered photo

Candice Giove, a spokesperson for the state Senate Republicans, clarified Renna's stance.

"Angi Renna supports equal pay for women, but made the point that women are capable, smart and can stand on their own two feet," Giove said.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, Renna responded to the mailer and accused her opponent, Democratic candidate John Mannion, of negative tactics.

"I do not support women getting paid less men," she said. "In fact, if you look at my history, I was the president of a women's business organization helping women with educational and mentorship resources. And I've spent many years with that organization and I'm still an active member. I have many friends who are women business owners, as I do clients."

Renna is the president of Sterling Financial Group, a financial management firm in Liverpool. She was president of Women's Business Opportunities Connection, a group of central New York women in business.