GOP poll: Katko has 8-point lead over Balter in congressional race

An internal poll released by Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign shows the GOP congressman leads by eight points over Democratic challenger Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.
The poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies found Katko, R-Camillus, would receive 47% of the vote among the 400 voters surveyed by the pollster. Balter, D-Syracuse, stands at 39% in the poll. Steve Williams, who will appear on the Working Families Party line, gets 3%.
The survey was conducted on cellphones and landlines from Oct. 15-18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.
It's the second poll released by Katko's campaign, the first of which showed the incumbent leading by 11 points in the 24th district. Most of the internal polling in the race has been released by Democrats. Those polls either show Balter leading or a dead heat between the candidates.
One significant difference between the Democratic and Republican polls is the makeup of the sample. Katko's campaign has argued that Democrats are undersampling GOP voters in the district. Republicans comprise 35% of the sample for the Democratic polls. In the Public Opinion Strategies poll for Katko's campaign, the party breakdown is an even split between Democrats and Republicans — 38% — with independents and unaffiliated voters accounting for the remaining 24%.
Another difference is that the GOP polls show Katko has a clear lead in the race, while Balter's lead in the Democratic surveys is within the margin of error.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County. This is Balter's second run for Congress.
The race is a rematch of the 2018 election. Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points to win a third term.
This year, the 24th district race has been one of the most competitive House races in the country. The only public poll in the race, a Siena College/Syracuse.com poll, found Balter is up by two points, 42 to 40%, over Katko. Political forecasters rate the race a toss-up.
