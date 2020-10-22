GOP poll: Katko has 8-point lead over Balter in congressional race

An internal poll released by Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign shows the GOP congressman leads by eight points over Democratic challenger Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.

The poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies found Katko, R-Camillus, would receive 47% of the vote among the 400 voters surveyed by the pollster. Balter, D-Syracuse, stands at 39% in the poll. Steve Williams, who will appear on the Working Families Party line, gets 3%.

The survey was conducted on cellphones and landlines from Oct. 15-18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

It's the second poll released by Katko's campaign, the first of which showed the incumbent leading by 11 points in the 24th district. Most of the internal polling in the race has been released by Democrats. Those polls either show Balter leading or a dead heat between the candidates.