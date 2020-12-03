 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP Rep. John Katko: Biden is president-elect, haven't seen evidence of election fraud
alert featured
CONGRESS

GOP Rep. John Katko: Biden is president-elect, haven't seen evidence of election fraud

{{featured_button_text}}
Congress Homeland Security

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

 Robert Harding

U.S. Rep. John Katko acknowledges that Joe Biden is the president-elect and said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that he hasn't "seen hard evidence" to substantiate President Donald Trump's claims that there was voter fraud in key battleground states. 

Trump and his campaign have made several false statements about the presidential election, which was won by Biden. There have been allegations of election fraud, but no evidence has been presented to back up the claims. Many of the Trump campaign's legal challenges have been tossed by the courts. 

Biden won the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to capture the presidency. Each of those states was won by Trump when he was elected president in 2016. In some of those states, Biden won by larger margins than Trump. Despite that, Trump is falsely claiming there was voter fraud. It's reminiscent of when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, but Trump stated it was because there were millions of illegal voters.  That claim, like his allegations four years later, is false. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Katko, R-Camillus, said that Trump has the right to raise issues about the election. But as a former federal prosecutor, he also questioned whether the lame-duck president has any evidence to back up his claims. 

"If he's got the facts, let's lay them out," Katko said. "If he doesn't, then obviously the end result will be that Biden is the victor. Time seems to be running out on (Trump) to lay out those facts in a convincing fashion. I think, soon enough, as these states all certify and we have the Electoral College (meet) this matter will be put to bed." 

When asked if he's seen any evidence that would substantiate Trump's claims, Katko responded: "I've heard a lot of talk, but I haven't seen the hard evidence. I think we need to see the hard evidence. It's one thing to talk about it, but you have to prove it." 

While many members of Katko's party have refused to recognize Biden's victory, the Syracuse-area congressman said he considers the former vice president to be the president-elect. 

"At this time, yes, unless and until there's evidence that changes it," he said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive gives COVID-19 briefing from home quarantine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News