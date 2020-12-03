GOP Rep. John Katko: Biden is president-elect, haven't seen evidence of election fraud

U.S. Rep. John Katko acknowledges that Joe Biden is the president-elect and said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that he hasn't "seen hard evidence" to substantiate President Donald Trump's claims that there was voter fraud in key battleground states.

Trump and his campaign have made several false statements about the presidential election, which was won by Biden. There have been allegations of election fraud, but no evidence has been presented to back up the claims. Many of the Trump campaign's legal challenges have been tossed by the courts.

Biden won the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to capture the presidency. Each of those states was won by Trump when he was elected president in 2016. In some of those states, Biden won by larger margins than Trump. Despite that, Trump is falsely claiming there was voter fraud. It's reminiscent of when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, but Trump stated it was because there were millions of illegal voters. That claim, like his allegations four years later, is false.

Katko, R-Camillus, said that Trump has the right to raise issues about the election. But as a former federal prosecutor, he also questioned whether the lame-duck president has any evidence to back up his claims.