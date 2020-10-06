GOP Rep. John Katko responds to Trump's COVID-19 tweets: White House 'missing the mark'

After President Donald Trump told his Twitter followers "Don't be afraid of Covid," Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko said Monday that the White House is "missing the mark" on being an example and urging Americans to be vigilant during the pandemic.
Trump, who contracted COVID-19 last week and was hospitalized for four days, tweeted about his release from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday.
"Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid," Trump wrote. "Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
COVID-19 has killed more than 210,000 Americans, including over 25,000 in New York. There have been more than 200 COVID-19 fatalities in the 24th Congressional District, which is represented by Katko.
Trump is among several White House officials or staff who've tested positive for COVID-19. The first lady, Melania Trump, also contracted the virus. There are other positive cases involving individuals linked to the Trump campaign. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who assisted Trump with his preparations for the first presidential debate, has the virus and checked himself into a hospital.
At a press conference on Monday, which was held before Trump published his tweet, Katko was asked by The Citizen if he thought the White House was taking COVID-19 seriously. The question was in response to actions by Trump and White House officials, including a Rose Garden event featuring Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at which very few attendees wore masks and social distancing wasn't maintained.
Two days before he tested positive for COVID-19, Trump criticized his opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, for his frequent use of masks while in public. Trump said he wears masks "when needed," but that "every time you see (Biden), he's got a mask."
"I think they're taking it serious and I think the president has taken it seriously from the beginning," Katko, R-Camillus, said at the news conference. "But he also has a duty to go out and campaign and everything else he has to do. He's taking it serious. I think Walter Reed hospital is taking it serious. There's no question that he is. I know (House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy) spoke to him several times, almost every day. This has had an impact on (Trump). There's no question he's taking it serious."
But those comments were made before Trump's tweet. Hours after the tweet posted, Katko issued a statement to The Citizen responding to the president's comments.
"The message from our nation's public health experts is clear: The COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat to our safety and must be taken seriously," Katko said. "At all levels of government, our leaders must set an example and continuously remind all Americans to stay vigilant through their words and actions. The White House is missing the mark in this respect and must do better.
"Through the remainder of this crisis, I will keep urging members of our community to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, and practice good hygiene. Most importantly, if you're feeling sick, please call your doctor and stay home to avoid transmitting the virus."
Katko has been supportive of the Trump administration during the pandemic, but he's also sought a better response from the federal government. He is the lead Republican cosponsor of a bill that passed the House last week which would require federal agencies to develop plans for responding to surges in COVID-19 cases. He's also introduced legislation that would launch a 9/11-style commission to examine the response to the pandemic.
Last week, Katko delivered a House floor speech remembering Dr. Adeline Fagan, a central New York native who contracted the virus while treating COVID-19 patients at a Houston hospital. She died on Sept. 19. She was 28 years old.
He also aims to set an example while attending campaign or official events. He wears a mask when in public and his staff ensures there is social distancing between attendees, including the press. At Monday's news conference, all attendees were required to wear masks. The only time masks were removed is when Katko or another speaker addressed the press.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
