GOP Rep. John Katko responds to Trump's COVID-19 tweets: White House 'missing the mark'

At a press conference on Monday, which was held before Trump published his tweet, Katko was asked by The Citizen if he thought the White House was taking COVID-19 seriously. The question was in response to actions by Trump and White House officials, including a Rose Garden event featuring Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at which very few attendees wore masks and social distancing wasn't maintained.

Two days before he tested positive for COVID-19, Trump criticized his opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, for his frequent use of masks while in public. Trump said he wears masks "when needed," but that "every time you see (Biden), he's got a mask."

"I think they're taking it serious and I think the president has taken it seriously from the beginning," Katko, R-Camillus, said at the news conference. "But he also has a duty to go out and campaign and everything else he has to do. He's taking it serious. I think Walter Reed hospital is taking it serious. There's no question that he is. I know (House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy) spoke to him several times, almost every day. This has had an impact on (Trump). There's no question he's taking it serious."

But those comments were made before Trump's tweet. Hours after the tweet posted, Katko issued a statement to The Citizen responding to the president's comments.