GOP Rep. John Katko responds to Trump's tweet: Election won't be delayed

After President Donald Trump floated the possibility of delaying the election, U.S. Rep. John Katko said Thursday he disagrees with the president's view and his opinion of voting by mail.

Trump tweeted, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

It's not the first time that Trump has made false claims about voting by mail. But suggesting that the country should delay the election drew criticism from members of both parties.

Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen Thursday that he disagrees with Trump.

"It's just another example of how I wish he would put himself in Twitter timeout," Katko said. "Election dates are set by Congress, not by the president, and I do not support any attempts to delay the election in any way, shape or form."

An 1845 law sets the presidential election on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Changing the election date would require an act of Congress.