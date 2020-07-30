GOP Rep. John Katko responds to Trump's tweet: Election won't be delayed

After President Donald Trump floated the possibility of delaying the election, U.S. Rep. John Katko said Thursday he disagrees with the president's view and his opinion of voting by mail.
Trump tweeted, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"
It's not the first time that Trump has made false claims about voting by mail. But suggesting that the country should delay the election drew criticism from members of both parties.
Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen Thursday that he disagrees with Trump.
"It's just another example of how I wish he would put himself in Twitter timeout," Katko said. "Election dates are set by Congress, not by the president, and I do not support any attempts to delay the election in any way, shape or form."
An 1845 law sets the presidential election on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Changing the election date would require an act of Congress.
Katko also contradicted Trump's statements about voting by mail. He noted that New York recently held a primary election that featured a large number of voters who cast absentee ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued executive orders that allowed COVID-19 to be used as an excuse to receive an absentee ballot and directed local election boards to send an absentee ballot application to every eligible voter.
The biggest concern, Katko said, is that such a large volume of absentee ballots would overwhelm the local boards of elections. But, he continued, the boards already had one experience with expanded absentee voting and "it seemed to go OK."
"Absentee ballots are mail-in ballots and they have a long history in New York," Katko said. "Many seniors and others have relied on them for a long time ... We just got to make sure voters continue to utilize absentee voting as a means to safely vote amid the pandemic. We're going to need to do that. I think a lot of people are not going to feel comfortable going out to polling places."
Katko does believe that there needs to be oversight of elections to ensure that states are prepared to administer elections. He joined with U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Long Island Democrat, to send a letter to the state Board of Elections requesting information about its preparedness for the 2020 election. The letter includes questions about various subjects, including absentee voting.
He has concerns about the implementation of a full mail-in voting system, but acknowledged that's not what New York has and reiterated the importance of absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am encouraging people to use that if they feel comfortable and, if not, just show up the day of the election," he said.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Katko, like Trump, is up for reelection. Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
