GOP Rep. John Katko supports some gun safety reforms, opposes final House bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko broke with his party to publicly endorse a handful of gun safety reforms, but he voted against the larger bill that contained those provisions.

The House of Representatives passed the Protecting Our Kids Act, a gun safety package, by a 223-204 vote on Wednesday. Five Republicans, including Buffalo-area U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, supported the legislation. Katko, R-Camillus, voted against the final bill.

In a statement, Katko explained that he supported some of the proposals in the bill, including raising the legal age for the sale of semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, cracking down on untraceable "ghost" guns, creating federal gun trafficking penalties and enhanced bump stock regulations.

"These policies address commonalities in recent acts of mass violence, as well as tragic instances of gun violence that have impacted central New York," he said.

House Democratic leaders opted for individual votes on each title, or section, of the Protecting Our Kids Act. This allowed members, including Katko, to support or oppose each provision, but those votes were symbolic. When the House voted on the entire bill, Katko joined other GOP members in opposing the legislation. He said he voted against it "because it contains other overly broad provisions with the potential to infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners in their own homes."

The other parts of the bill Katko opposed included proposals to address the safe storage of firearms, restrictions on large-capacity feeding devices and requiring the U.S. attorney general to issue a report with demographic data on individuals who were ineligible to buy firearms following a background check.

The House-backed bill won't advance in the Senate, where there is a 50-50 split and Democrats would need 10 Republicans to clear procedural hurdles. But senators from both parties are negotiating a bill that aims to address some gun safety issues, although it's not expected to go as far as the House bill.

There has been a push for gun safety reform after mass shootings at a Tops location in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Between the two shootings, 31 people, including 19 young children, were killed.

One of Katko's constituents was killed in the racist Buffalo shooting. Andre Mackniel, of Auburn, was one of the 10 victims.

Katko said in his statement that he has been "devastated and deeply unsettled" by the recent shootings. He offered his condolences to the individuals and families affected by the attacks.

"Congress must demonstrate that we can develop a thoughtful and substantive response, and I am heartened by the work that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators are undertaking to develop legislation that will address many of the factors that have contributed to this unacceptable devastation," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.