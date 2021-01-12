GOP Rep. John Katko will vote to impeach President Donald Trump

If the House has enough votes, Trump will become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. He was impeached in 2019 for seeking assistance from Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. While Katko criticized some of the president's conduct, he did not support impeachment.

There could be other actions taken against Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection. The House will consider a resolution on Wednesday asking Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Because Pence has signaled he will not invoke the 25th, Katko said he will not support the resolution.

But his vote for impeachment is significant. Katko endorsed Trump for reelection last year after not supporting his first bid in 2016. Over the years, he has been critical of some of Trump's actions and comments.

After the election, Katko was one of the first Republicans who said Biden was the president-elect. He repeatedly said there was no evidence to back up Trump's claim of election fraud in states he lost.