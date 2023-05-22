A bill proposed by three New York members of Congress, including two representing Cayuga and Onondaga counties, would prevent the state's scaffold law from applying to projects receiving federal funds.

The scaffold law holds contractors and property owners liable in gravity-related accidents. It has been criticized because it does not consider whether the employee's negligence played a role in the incident.

New York is the only state that has an absolute liability standard in these cases.

U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, who represents Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, unveiled his bill on Saturday. Under his proposal, infrastructure projects receiving federal funds would not be subject to the state's scaffold law. The same liability standard used in other states would be applied.

Williams called the scaffold law "an outdated and abnormal liability regime that grossly inflates construction costs in our state."

"The scaffold law is estimated to add up to $10,000 to the cost of a single-family home," he continued. "With Micron coming to the area, this is more important than ever. My bill will make it easier for us to build out the housing stock we need."

The cosponsors of the bill are U.S. Reps. Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney, both of whom represent upstate New York districts. Tenney's district includes all of Cayuga County.

Williams' legislation is supported by more than 30 organizations. Mike Elmendorf, president of the Associated General Contractors of New York State, blasted the scaffold law and "New York's stupidest law."

"This unjust and outdated law not only drives up the cost of every single construction project in New York state, but has been proven to have no positive impact on safety," Elmendorf said. "Indeed, there is data and strong arguments to suggest it has the opposite effect."

Elmendorf noted that New York's state government has declined to reform the scaffold law. Unions have spoken out against efforts to alter the law, citing worker safety concerns.

Williams' proposal is similar to a bill sponsored by former U.S. Rep. John Faso, another proponent of reforming the scaffold law. His bill, like Williams', would prevent the state law from applying to projects receiving federal funding.