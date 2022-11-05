GOP super PAC linked to Williams calls Conole, grandfather 'racist' in latest attack

A Republican super PAC that's closely aligned with GOP candidate Brandon Williams in the 22nd Congressional District race has escalated attacks on Democratic candidate Francis Conole, calling him "racist" and falsely claiming that his grandfather, a former Onondaga County sheriff, ordered the shooting of protesters during riots in Syracuse 55 years ago.

DOME PAC paid for the text message that was sent to 22nd district voters after the NewsChannel 9 debate on Thursday. In the text message provided to The Citizen, the PAC claims Conole "distracted voters from seeing how PROUD he is of his racist grandfather who gunned down peaceful Civil Rights protectors fighting for the right side of history..."

There is no source listed for the claim, but the text messages includes a photo of Onondaga County sheriff's deputies responding to rioting that occurred in August 1967.

The photo is from the Syracuse Post-Standard's archives and was featured in a 2020 story about the riots. According to the newspaper's report, the rioting began after police officers were accused of beating a 20-year-old Black man. There were riots over a three-day period, from Aug. 16-18, 1967.

Conole's grandfather, Patrick Corbett, was the Onondaga County sheriff at the time. Sheriff's deputies were deployed to assist with the response to rioting in Syracuse. But there is no record of any shootings that involved police officers targeting protesters.

The basis for the claim that Conole is racist appears to be the Syracuse Democrat's support for his late grandfather, who served as Onondaga County sheriff from 1964 to 1978. He died in 1987.

Nicole Tardif, a spokesperson for DOME PAC, did not respond to questions from The Citizen about the text message. In a statement, she said Conole "is on the wrong side of history and unfit to serve central New York in Congress."

Graham Nolen, Conole's campaign, blasted Williams and accused the campaign and PAC of violating federal election law.

"It's disappointing that Brandon Williams is so desperate he has resorted to attacking our police — with distortions and outright lies," he said. "And it's concerning that this false, smear campaign is likely against the law — with clear indications of illegal coordination between the Williams campaign and a super PAC financed by Williams' brother.

"We are calling on Brandon Williams to do the right thing — stop this desperate smear campaign that disrespects local law enforcement and come clean about any illegal campaign activity."

DOME PAC was created on Sept. 6, according to Federal Election Commission records. As a super PAC, it cannot coordinate spending with the Williams' campaign.

Tardif is the senior vice president of Winning Republican Strategies, a Virginia-based political consulting firm. FEC records show that the firm has been paid $128,709 by Williams' campaign for "campaign and communication strategies" and "mail, texting and digital advertising."

Aaron Evans, the president of Winning Republican Strategies, is Williams' campaign spokesperson. He told The Citizen that his firm "always follows the highest standards to exceed all FEC requirements for internal and external firewalls in any race of project we're involved in." He added that "neither the Williams campaign nor (Winning Republican Strategies) team members working with the campaign have had any coordination with any independent PACs or groups."

Erin Chlopak, senior director of campaign finance at the Campaign Legal Center, explained that super PACs are supposed to be independent of campaigns and candidates. But, she added, campaigns and committees flout those rules — and get away with it.

While there are FEC regulations regarding coordinated communications, Chlopak said the current rules "are not designed to account for this sort of new world of super PAC spending."

"Certainly the fact that a person or entity is involved in the strategic decision-making of both a campaign and a super PAC would suggest to me that there is concern about coordination there," Chlopak said. "But when the FEC looks at these things they often take an overly rigid and narrow approach to the circumstances, which sometimes leads to a failure to enforce the law."

She acknowledged that firms, like Winning Republican Strategies, may have measures in place so that there is a separation between the employees working for certain clients.

DOME PAC's most recent campaign finance filings show that, until now, it has not been active in the 22nd district race. It has received one donation — $25,000 from Bryce Williams, Brandon Williams' brother — and the PAC's lone expenditure is $1,000 for a credit card merchant fee.

The text message campaign is the latest development in what's become a heated race for Congress. The candidates engaged in two fiery debates and both have been upset by attack ads that aired in the Syracuse and Utica markets.

The 22nd district is one of the most competitive House races in the country. More than $14 million has been spent by the candidates and outside groups.

A new Spectrum News/Siena College poll released on Friday shows Conole leads by four points, 46 to 42%, over Williams. Williams had a five-point lead in the same poll one month ago.