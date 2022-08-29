 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ELECTION 2022

GOP super PAC now supporting Cayuga County Republican it opposed in primary

  • Updated
  • 0
Conole Williams

Francis Conole, left, and Brandon Williams will compete for the 22nd Congressional District seat after winning their respective primaries on Tuesday. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

With its preferred candidate defeated in the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District, a GOP super PAC is now spending in support of the party's nominee. 

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, has reserved $1.7 million of ad time in the Syracuse-area congressional district comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district. 

The reservation follows the group's major investments in support of Steve Wells, a Republican who was defeated by Brandon Williams in the NY-22 GOP primary. The super PAC spent nearly $1 million in the final weeks of the primary. 

People are also reading…

Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran who co-founded a software company, overcame that spending, which included a negative TV ad, to win the primary by 17 points, 58 to 41%.

The Congressional Leadership Fund's planned investment is part of $37 million in fall ad reservations announced on Monday. According to the super PAC, $28.5 million of the reservations are on TV and $8.5 million are on streaming. 

"There is incredible energy behind the fight to elect a new Republican majority and it only continues to grow by the day," said Dan Conston, the Congressional Leadership Fund's president. "Republicans are in a great position to win the House and we're adding more firepower to the arsenal we need to make it a reality." 

The 22nd district is a top target for both parties. The incumbent is Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is not seeking a fifth term in Congress. 

Republicans hope to keep the seat in GOP control with Williams, who lives in the town of Sennett, Cayuga County, about two miles outside of the district. He has said that he will move into the district if he wins the general election. 

Democrats view the race as a pickup opportunity. Williams will face Democratic candidate Francis Conole, who won a four-way primary for his party's nomination. Conole is backed by House Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News