GOP super PAC now supporting Cayuga County Republican it opposed in primary

With its preferred candidate defeated in the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District, a GOP super PAC is now spending in support of the party's nominee.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, has reserved $1.7 million of ad time in the Syracuse-area congressional district comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

The reservation follows the group's major investments in support of Steve Wells, a Republican who was defeated by Brandon Williams in the NY-22 GOP primary. The super PAC spent nearly $1 million in the final weeks of the primary.

Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran who co-founded a software company, overcame that spending, which included a negative TV ad, to win the primary by 17 points, 58 to 41%.

The Congressional Leadership Fund's planned investment is part of $37 million in fall ad reservations announced on Monday. According to the super PAC, $28.5 million of the reservations are on TV and $8.5 million are on streaming.

"There is incredible energy behind the fight to elect a new Republican majority and it only continues to grow by the day," said Dan Conston, the Congressional Leadership Fund's president. "Republicans are in a great position to win the House and we're adding more firepower to the arsenal we need to make it a reality."

The 22nd district is a top target for both parties. The incumbent is Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is not seeking a fifth term in Congress.

Republicans hope to keep the seat in GOP control with Williams, who lives in the town of Sennett, Cayuga County, about two miles outside of the district. He has said that he will move into the district if he wins the general election.

Democrats view the race as a pickup opportunity. Williams will face Democratic candidate Francis Conole, who won a four-way primary for his party's nomination. Conole is backed by House Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.