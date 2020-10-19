GOP town supervisor in Cayuga County endorses Democrat Dia Carabajal for NY Assembly

When Owasco Lake's water quality was threatened, Dia Carabajal was among the Auburn officials who worked with Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner to protect the drinking water supply.

Now, as Carabajal runs for an open state Assembly seat, Wagner is supporting her candidacy.

Wagner, a Republican, announced Monday that he has endorsed Carabajal, a Democrat, in the 126th Assembly District race. Carabajal and GOP candidate John Lemondes are running to succeed retiring Assemblyman Gary Finch.

"Dia is willing to work across the aisle to get things done," said Wagner, who was elected town supervisor in 2011. "She has proven herself to be an independent voice and champion for Cayuga County. Dia has made protecting the Owasco Lake Watershed a priority. I know she's the person who will best represent us in Albany."

The endorsement could be important for Carabajal in the 126th district, which has more Republican voters than Democrats. According to the state Board of Elections, there are 31,626 active GOP voters and 26,685 Democrats in the district. More than one-third of the district's voters live in Cayuga County, and Owasco is one of the most populous towns in the county.