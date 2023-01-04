Great Lakes Authority created in federal spending bill could boost upstate NY economy

A new commission focused on the Great Lakes region, including New York, will provide $33 million in grants to state and local governments during the 2023 fiscal year.

The Great Lakes Authority was created in the $1.7 trillion federal spending that Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed at the end of 2022. The authority will have a similar function as the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission, which aim to boost economic development in eligible areas.

Eight states — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — will be part of the new authority. There will be a competitive process for awarding grants to support a variety of economic development projects. In New York, 32 upstate counties will be eligible for funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who advocated for the Great Lakes Authority's inclusion in the year-end omnibus bill, touted its potential benefits for upstate New York.

"Investing in the upstate communities of the Great Lakes is investing in the future of America, and I am proud to have helped create this new Great Lakes Authority so that new jobs can flow across the region," he said.

The legislation was championed by several members of Congress and senators who represent Great Lakes states, including U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat. Kaptur introduced the bill in the House to create the new authority.

Kaptur, who is co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force, said in a statement that the Great Lakes Authority "represents a new vision for how to harness existing assets and focus attention and resources to the corner of our nation that makes, builds and grows America."

If the Great Lakes Authority is anything like other commissions, New York could receive a significant boost.

The Appalachian Regional Commission has provided more than $32 million to support projects in upstate New York in the last 10 years. The projects created or retained more than 4,400 jobs, according to Schumer's office.

From 2010 to 2021, the Northern Border Regional Commission awarded more than $23 million for over 60 projects in upstate New York. Last year, 12 upstate New York communities received funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission.

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, whose congressional district includes two counties — Monroe and Orleans — along Lake Ontario, thinks the Great Lakes region is uniquely positioned for economic opportunity.

"By passing the Great Lakes Authority Act, we're taking steps to strengthen our resiliency and ensure we have the resources necessary to flourish and prosper," he said.