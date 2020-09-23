Griffo renews push for one senator per county

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid calls from area lawmakers to reshape New York into three regions under one governor, another one of Oneida County’s state representatives is pushing his own proposal to realign state government.

State Sen. Joseph Griffo is renewing a proposal to reallocate representation in the state Senate by assigning one senator for each New York county.

Griffo, R-Rome, is sponsoring the Senate version of the bill, with Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, fronting the Assembly version. The legislation would keep the Assembly’s representation apportioned based on population.

“People are rightfully frustrated with the authoritarian approach demonstrated by the governor and a lack of checks and balances, particularly during this recent public health crisis,” Griffo said in a statement. “Many, especially in upstate, are discouraged by the unwillingness shown by the downstate-dominated legislative majorities to counteract and confront the actions of the administration.”

Griffo and Walczyk similarly teamed up to push the legislation last year, modeling the system after the federal government. The House of Representatives is determined by population, while each state is assigned two federal senators.