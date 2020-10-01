Hakeem Jeffries joins Dana Balter for conversation with CNY Black leaders

The vote, she continued, is one of the tools to take that power back.

While New York isn't a big player in the presidential election, there are other races where every vote will matter. Balter highlighted her own — the campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District.

"The number of votes that are going to determine who wins this race will be so small that if all of the Black residents of the city who are registered vote in this election, you will make the difference," she said. "You can actually decide this election."

Earlier, Jeffries shared what's at stake. He believes this election is the most consequential since 1860, when Abraham Lincoln was first elected president.

Jeffries criticized the Trump administration and summarized what Democrats could do if they win both houses of Congress and the presidency. There would be record investments in affordable housing, he said, and language to ensure there is equity in job opportunities for infrastructure projects that receive federal funding. Other issues, such as police reform and criminal justice reform, could be addressed.

"The question is, who are we going to be as a country?" Jeffries said. "We want to move the country forward. Other folks want to turn back the clock. We're trying to bring people together. Some other folks are tearing us apart. We fight for the people. They're fighting for the privileged few. We want to stand up for the least, the lost and the left behind. They're standing up for the wealthy, the well off and the well connected. This is a fight for the heart and soul of America."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.