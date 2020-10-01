Hakeem Jeffries joins Dana Balter for conversation with CNY Black leaders

There were other issues discussed, from the need to achieve racial justice to addressing economic inequality. But in a conversation with Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter, three Black community leaders from central New York highlighted the importance of voting in the upcoming election.
Balter, D-Syracuse, held the virtual discussion with U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a NY Democrat who chairs the House Democratic Caucus. After Jeffries spoke, three panelists — Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter and Gwen Webber-McLeod — answered questions and continued the conversation.
One of Balter's questions was why does voting matter? Each of the panelists agreed that voting is important, but offered different explanations for why people should vote.
Matthews-Carter explained that there is power in voting because it allows citizens to hold their elected leaders accountable. It also gives voters an opportunity to communicate what issues matter to them.
Abdul-Qadir went further by using the last election as an example. Because Donald Trump won the presidency, he was in a position to appoint two Supreme Court justices and, with the death of longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has nominated a third.
The ideological shift of the Supreme Court could affect several important issues, including the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, a 2010 health care law.
But it goes beyond the Supreme Court. Abdul-Qadir shared his concerns about immigration policy. There are other issues, from reproductive health to taxes, that could pique the interest of prospective voters.
"Your vote matters because what the president and what his allies in the Senate and the House, like Congressman John Katko, are doing are attacking these very foundational issues that we care deeply about," Abdul-Qadir said.
Webber-McLeod, an Auburn resident and businesswoman, believes it's critical to have conversations with members of communities of color, especially young people, about the importance of voting. She is in communication with young leaders who are not only frustrated with what they're seeing out of government, but think that their opinions don't matter in the decision-making process.
Her message to them is that it does and they should be involved because it affects everything from education to health care.
"If you're not at that table, you will never get your piece of the pie," Webber-McLeod said. "And your vote is one way to ensure you do."
Balter echoed Matthews-Carter's point that "voting is about power." She said that one reason why like-minded people don't like what's happening is that somebody else with a different set of principles is in power, and they're "exercising power over us."
The vote, she continued, is one of the tools to take that power back.
While New York isn't a big player in the presidential election, there are other races where every vote will matter. Balter highlighted her own — the campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District.
"The number of votes that are going to determine who wins this race will be so small that if all of the Black residents of the city who are registered vote in this election, you will make the difference," she said. "You can actually decide this election."
Earlier, Jeffries shared what's at stake. He believes this election is the most consequential since 1860, when Abraham Lincoln was first elected president.
Jeffries criticized the Trump administration and summarized what Democrats could do if they win both houses of Congress and the presidency. There would be record investments in affordable housing, he said, and language to ensure there is equity in job opportunities for infrastructure projects that receive federal funding. Other issues, such as police reform and criminal justice reform, could be addressed.
"The question is, who are we going to be as a country?" Jeffries said. "We want to move the country forward. Other folks want to turn back the clock. We're trying to bring people together. Some other folks are tearing us apart. We fight for the people. They're fighting for the privileged few. We want to stand up for the least, the lost and the left behind. They're standing up for the wealthy, the well off and the well connected. This is a fight for the heart and soul of America."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
