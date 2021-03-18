Harriet Tubman bicentennial coins would benefit Auburn landmark

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katko, R-Camillus, represents Auburn, which is where Tubman lived during the latter half of her life. Her brick residence and the Home for the Aged on South Street are part of the national park.

"It is my hope that this effort will help inspire more Americans to carry on Tubman's legacy," Katko said.

The coins could be a huge windfall for the Harriet Tubman Home, a nonprofit organization which jointly operates the South Street properties with the National Park Service.

The legislation calls for the production of 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 half-dollar coins. The surcharges would be $35 for the gold coins, $10 for the silver coins and $5 for the half-dollar coins.

If every coin is sold, there would be $9.5 million in surcharges paid to the Treasury. The Harriet Tubman Home would get $4.75 million.

"Rep. Katko, in sponsoring the Tubman Bicentennial Coin Act, has taken another bold step in ensuring that the Harriet Tubman Home will be able to continue its mission of protecting and preserving the homestead of Harriet Tubman, known as the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park," said Karen Hill, president and CEO of Harriet Tubman Home, Inc.

The bill has strong support in Congress. There are 40 cosponsors of the House bill. In the Senate, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, is the sponsor. There are 19 cosponsors — 13 Democrats and six Republicans.

