Harriet Tubman bicentennial coins would benefit Auburn landmark

There is bipartisan support in Congress for a bill to mint commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting an historic Auburn site.
The bill, which has been introduced in the House and Senate, would require the Treasury Department to issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and half-dollar coins with Tubman's image. The purpose of the coins would be to commemorate the bicentennial of her birth.
While Tubman's exact birth date isn't known, it's believed to be between 1820 and 1822.
The legislation was first introduced last year, but there is a significant change in the reintroduced measure. The surcharges paid to the Treasury would be equally distributed to the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, who reintroduced the bill in the House with U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, has been a leading supporter of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. He has also been a proponent of recognizing Tubman by placing her likeness on the $20 bill. That effort has gained momentum under President Joe Biden, who supports Tubman appearing on the redesigned $20 bill.
Katko, R-Camillus, represents Auburn, which is where Tubman lived during the latter half of her life. Her brick residence and the Home for the Aged on South Street are part of the national park.
"It is my hope that this effort will help inspire more Americans to carry on Tubman's legacy," Katko said.
The coins could be a huge windfall for the Harriet Tubman Home, a nonprofit organization which jointly operates the South Street properties with the National Park Service.
The legislation calls for the production of 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 half-dollar coins. The surcharges would be $35 for the gold coins, $10 for the silver coins and $5 for the half-dollar coins.
If every coin is sold, there would be $9.5 million in surcharges paid to the Treasury. The Harriet Tubman Home would get $4.75 million.
"Rep. Katko, in sponsoring the Tubman Bicentennial Coin Act, has taken another bold step in ensuring that the Harriet Tubman Home will be able to continue its mission of protecting and preserving the homestead of Harriet Tubman, known as the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park," said Karen Hill, president and CEO of Harriet Tubman Home, Inc.
The bill has strong support in Congress. There are 40 cosponsors of the House bill. In the Senate, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, is the sponsor. There are 19 cosponsors — 13 Democrats and six Republicans.
