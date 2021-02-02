Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a timeline: From online poll to Biden's backing

August 2017: After President Donald Trump took office, there were questions about whether his administration would continue plans to put Tubman on the redesigned $20 bill. The answer came in the summer.

Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, wouldn't commit to putting Tubman on the $20 bill. He said his focus was on security changes to the currency, not other aspects of the money. Auburn leaders expressed surprise at the public statement. Katko and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer urged the Treasury Department to follow through on the plans.

February 2019: Katko meets with Mnuchin to discuss, among other things, putting Tubman on the $20 bill. Mnuchin, Katko said, indicated that their first priority would be security changes to the bills, then they would focus on other parts of the redesign. Katko reintroduced his legislation to put Tubman on the $20 bill. Joining him in the effort was the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat.