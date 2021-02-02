Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a timeline: From online poll to Biden's backing

It began with an online poll. It will end with an iconic Black woman on the front of the $20 bill.
Harriet Tubman will be the face of the redesigned note. President Joe Biden's administration said last week that not only are they pursuing that goal, but they hope to accelerate its release.
It's a plan that is six years in the making — and it encountered some bumps in the road along the way.
March 2015: Barbara Ortiz Howard launches the Women on 20s campaign to replace former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. The campaign creates an online poll with 15 candidates, including Tubman. The group's goal was to have a woman on the $20 bill by 2020 — the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
April 2015: After the first round of voting, the Women on 20s campaign had its version of the final four: Tubman, Wilma Mankiller, Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt. Parks, Roosevelt and Tubman were the top vote-getters in the first round. Mankiller was added to the final round by Women on 20s. The Auburn-based Harriet Tubman Boosters Club urged local residents to support Tubman in the final round.
One week after Women on 20s kicked off its final round, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen introduced legislation to put a woman on the $20 bill. The legislation didn't specify which woman would appear on paper currency.
May 2015: Tubman wins the Women on 20s online poll. She received 33.6% of the vote and finished over 7,000 votes ahead of Roosevelt. After the online survey, the group submitted petitions to the White House urging President Barack Obama to add a woman's likeness to the $20 bill.
Susan Ades Stone, executive director of Women on 20s, said in a statement at the time: "Our paper bills are like pocket monuments to great figures in our history. Our work won't be done until we're holding a Harriet $20 bill in our hands in time for the centennial of women's suffrage in 2020."
There was a lot of support for a Tubman $20 bill. Among the supporters: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who represented New York in the U.S. Senate from 2001 to 2009. She cosponsored legislation to establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.
June 2015: After attending the Harriet Tubman pilgrimage in Auburn, Rep. John Katko introduced a measure to put the abolitionist on paper currency. It didn't specify whether Tubman would appear on the $20 bill or another note.
In a statement, Katko called Tubman "an American hero who left her mark on central New York."
"This legislation recognizes the incredible contributions Harriet Tubman has made to our great country by preserving her legacy, courage and commitment to others on our U.S. currency," he said.
Later that month, the Treasury Department announced a "notable woman" would appear on the $10 bill. There was some dissent because that would mean Alexander Hamilton, who received renewed attention due to the success of Broadway's "Hamilton," would be replaced.
August 2015: A Women on 20s town hall meeting was held in Auburn to build support for putting Tubman on U.S. paper currency. Karen Hill, the president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, declared it "Harriet's time."
On Aug. 31, the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls hosted a forum featuring U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios. Rios outlined the process for redesigning a $10 bill and including the image of a notable woman. But some attendees questioned why the $10 bill, not the $20 bill, was selected for the redesign.
April 2016: In a major development, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announces that Tubman will be the face of the new $20 bill. There would be other changes made to other notes. Hamilton would remain on the front of the $10 bill, but five women's rights leaders — Susan B. Anthony, Lucretia Mott, Alice Paul, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth — would be added to the rear of the note. Former President Abraham Lincoln would remain on the $5 bill, but the back of the note would be redesigned to include historic events that occurred at the Lincoln Memorial. Marian Anderson, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Eleanor Roosevelt would appear on the new bill.
Lew asked the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to accelerate the redesign of the $5, $10 and $20 bills. The plan was to release the new bills by 2020 for the women's suffrage centennial celebration.
August 2017: After President Donald Trump took office, there were questions about whether his administration would continue plans to put Tubman on the redesigned $20 bill. The answer came in the summer.
Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, wouldn't commit to putting Tubman on the $20 bill. He said his focus was on security changes to the currency, not other aspects of the money. Auburn leaders expressed surprise at the public statement. Katko and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer urged the Treasury Department to follow through on the plans.
February 2019: Katko meets with Mnuchin to discuss, among other things, putting Tubman on the $20 bill. Mnuchin, Katko said, indicated that their first priority would be security changes to the bills, then they would focus on other parts of the redesign. Katko reintroduced his legislation to put Tubman on the $20 bill. Joining him in the effort was the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat.
May 2019: Mnuchin responds to questioning about the Tubman $20 bill during a House Financial Services Committee. He said there has been "no decision" about putting Tubman on the $20 bill. He also revealed that the redesign has been delayed. The new version of the $20 bill wouldn't be released until 2028, he said.
January 2021: Days after President Joe Biden was sworn in, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that the administration is "exploring ways to speed up" the redesign of the $20 bill with Tubman's likeness.
"It's important that our notes ... reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said.
