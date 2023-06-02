Clemmie Harris, a Utica University professor and former aide to Gov. David Paterson, is aiming to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams in the 22nd Congressional District.

Harris, D-Camillus, formally launched his candidacy for the central New York House seat. He joins Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, in seeking the Democratic nomination.

"I will fight for those who feel they have been knocked down, stick up for the middle class who can't seem to get a fair shake, help the poor, the disenfranchised, those who feel like they don't have a voice," Harris said in a video announcing his congressional campaign. "I'll be your voice."

In the video, Harris provided an overview of his platform. He supports abortion rights and organized labor. He wants to protect Medicare and Social Security and access to "quality and affordable health care." Education and gun safety are also priorities.

A Buffalo native, Harris was a drill sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves and served as a state police investigator. He was a close adviser to Paterson, who was New York's governor from 2008 through 2010.

After stints in public service, Harris shifted to academia. He was a professor at Syracuse University and is now director of the Africana Studies program at Utica University, where he is also an associate history professor.

Harris believes one attribute that sets him apart from politicians is his ability to listen.

"A major component of my campaign will be to listen to the people of the 22nd district — to understand voters' priorities, their struggles and challenges, and what they need from a member of Congress," he said.

Klee Hood's fundraising haul

Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, reported this week that she has raised more than $228,000 since launching her campaign for Congress six weeks ago.

She received more than half of those funds in the first week after her campaign announcement in April. She has raised more than $100,000 over a five-week period.

More than 5,200 individuals have donated to her campaign, with an average online donation of $35.95.

"I'm so excited by all the support we have seen from every corner of central New York and the entire country," Klee Hood said. "Central New York is ready to stop MAGA politicians and defeat Brandon Williams."

The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.