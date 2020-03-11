Hate crime? Cuomo wants inquiry after Asian woman assaulted amid coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the assault of an Asian woman in Manhattan Tuesday.

The New York Post reported that the woman was punched while walking on 34th Street. Sources told the newspaper that the attacker yelled, "Where is your corona mask you Asian b----."

The victim is receiving treatment for a jaw injury. The attacker fled the scene and hasn't been arrested.

Cuomo called the attack "despicable."

"To be clear: There is zero evidence that people of Asian descent bear any additional responsibility for the transmission of the coronavirus," he said.

There are a growing number of incidents involving physical or verbal attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. Reports also indicate that Asian-owned businesses have been negatively affected. Several business owners say they've seen fewer customers since the virus spread.

Some elected officials have been criticized for using language that is viewed as blaming Asians, specifically China, for the virus.