'He was a fighter': Cayuga County-area reps remember former NY Senate leader Joe Bruno

State Sen. Jim Seward recalls a conversation he had with then-Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno after being appointed chairman of the Senate Insurance Committee. It was a story that stayed with him during his years as the panel's chair.

Bruno, Seward told The Citizen Wednesday, was focused on health insurance. That interest was driven by an experience in his childhood when his mother was ill. After a hospital stay, she was transported home in an ambulance. But the ambulance operators wouldn't let her leave the vehicle until the bill was paid.

"He remembers as a boy his father having to go around to the neighbors to collect enough money to have his wife brought back into the home," said Seward, who got choked up retelling the story. "He said, 'We've got to do more to get more people health insurance coverage and good health care. That stuck with me during the close to 20 years that I chaired the insurance committee."

Bruno, a Capital Region Republican who rose from poverty to become the leader of the New York State Senate, died Tuesday. He was 91.

Seward, R-Milford, and former state Sen. John DeFrancisco remembered Bruno as a fighter, especially during his years as Senate majority leader from 1994 to 2008.