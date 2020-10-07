'He was a fighter': Cayuga County-area reps remember former NY Senate leader Joe Bruno

State Sen. Jim Seward recalls a conversation he had with then-Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno after being appointed chairman of the Senate Insurance Committee. It was a story that stayed with him during his years as the panel's chair.
Bruno, Seward told The Citizen Wednesday, was focused on health insurance. That interest was driven by an experience in his childhood when his mother was ill. After a hospital stay, she was transported home in an ambulance. But the ambulance operators wouldn't let her leave the vehicle until the bill was paid.
"He remembers as a boy his father having to go around to the neighbors to collect enough money to have his wife brought back into the home," said Seward, who got choked up retelling the story. "He said, 'We've got to do more to get more people health insurance coverage and good health care. That stuck with me during the close to 20 years that I chaired the insurance committee."
Bruno, a Capital Region Republican who rose from poverty to become the leader of the New York State Senate, died Tuesday. He was 91.
Seward, R-Milford, and former state Sen. John DeFrancisco remembered Bruno as a fighter, especially during his years as Senate majority leader from 1994 to 2008.
A Glens Falls native, Bruno was elected to the state Senate in 1976. Seward was elected a decade later, while DeFrancisco won his first bid in 1992. Both supported Bruno when he ran for majority leader in 1994.
Seward considers Bruno a mentor and friend. DeFrancisco described him as a role model.
"He had a great effect on the Senate and on New York state," DeFrancisco said. "And really, he had a great effect on me."
There were other memories shared by Seward, including a trip to the minor league baseball stadium in Troy that bears Bruno's name. Bruno stopped to greet so many people after entering the ballpark, Seward recalls, that they missed a good portion of the game. He also remembers an event at Cornell University where Bruno noticed a food shop at the college and stopped to speak with employees and customers.
That captured one aspect of Bruno's character, Seward explained. He was a "people person."
DeFrancisco and Seward said Bruno was a fighter. He was a boxer and Korean War veteran, but he's also remembered for his tough negotiating tactics and fierce advocacy on behalf of his district.
When Bruno faced federal corruption charges — he was initially convicted on two charges but was later acquitted in a second trial — DeFrancisco said that took a toll. Bruno, DeFrancisco recalled, refused to take a plea deal because he believed he was innocent. He was ultimately vindicated, DeFrancisco said.
"It's very difficult for anybody to appreciate how tough you have to be and how determined you have to be in order to go through that," he added.
Most of all, DeFrancisco and Seward are grateful for the impact Bruno had on their lives. DeFrancisco called him "the last great leader of the New York State Senate." He believes he had a great effect on New York state.
Seward agrees.
"I've always tried to emulate both his work ethic and his passion for the issues that he was concerned with," Seward said. "When you take a look at the Capital District in particular, as well as all of New York state for that matter, the benefits of his service are going to be felt for generations to come."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
