Helming named chair of NY Senate GOP campaign committee

State Sen. Pam Helming will have a leadership role in the state Senate Republican Conference.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt has named Helming, R-Canandaigua, chair of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee. As chair of the Senate Republicans' political arm, her main responsibility will be raising money to help the conference defend its members and support GOP challengers in races across the state.
Helming is the second woman to lead the Senate Republican Campaign Committee. Former state Sen. Cathy Young, who represented parts of the Southern Tier, was the first woman to hold the position.
In a statement, Helming called 2020 "a pivotal moment for the entire state."
"There's a clear choice between the Senate Democrats' radical vision of bail reform or victims' rights, of defunding the police or public safety, and of raising taxes or creating an environment where small businesses can thrive," Helming said. "If we want to dismantle and abolish one-party rule, there's a fund for that and it's called SRCC. We must elect Republican senators to restore common sense and keep our communities safe."
It will be a tough task for Helming after Democrats won control of the Senate in 2018 and hold 40 of the 63 seats in the chamber. Not only are Republicans hoping to contend in the districts they lost two years ago, but they're also aiming to retain seats held by GOP members who announced they are retiring this year.
Senate Republicans are facing a financial disadvantage ahead of the 2020 election. In January, the Senate Republican Campaign Committee reported a balance of $341,959 in its main fund and $144,839 in its housekeeping account — more than $3 million less than what Senate Democrats reported in their financial filings. Between the committee and their housekeeping account, Senate Democrats have over $3.7 million in the bank.
Helming, who is in her second term and represents all or parts of six counties in the central New York and Finger Lakes regions, won't have to look far for crucial races in the Republicans' bid to pick up Senate seats.
There is an open seat in the 50th Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The seat was held by Bob Antonacci for one year. Antonacci, a Republican, resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019 after being elected to the state Supreme Court.
There was a special election planned for the 50th district, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic candidate John Mannion and Republican nominee Angi Renna are the general election candidates in that district.
Republicans also want to retain the 51st Senate District seat. The district, which covers a large swath of upstate New York and includes six towns in Cayuga County, is represented by state Sen. Jim Seward. Seward, R-Milford, announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection because he's receiving treatment for cancer.
The GOP nominated Peter Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator, to succeed Seward. Jim Barber is the Democratic candidate in the race.
Depending on their resources, Republicans will target several seats across the state, especially in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, which used to be a GOP stronghold. Now, only two of the nine Long Island Senate districts are represented by Republicans.
"This is an exciting and energizing day for the Senate Republican Campaign Committee with Senator Pam Helming taking the lead," said Ortt, who took over as Senate GOP leader in June. "There's no one better to deliver the message about the destructive policies of one-party rule than Senator Helming. Together, we will fundraise and forge ahead to November to flip the Senate red. We must restore balance and common sense to the Legislature."
