Helming named chair of NY Senate GOP campaign committee

Senate Republicans are facing a financial disadvantage ahead of the 2020 election. In January, the Senate Republican Campaign Committee reported a balance of $341,959 in its main fund and $144,839 in its housekeeping account — more than $3 million less than what Senate Democrats reported in their financial filings. Between the committee and their housekeeping account, Senate Democrats have over $3.7 million in the bank.

Helming, who is in her second term and represents all or parts of six counties in the central New York and Finger Lakes regions, won't have to look far for crucial races in the Republicans' bid to pick up Senate seats.

There is an open seat in the 50th Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The seat was held by Bob Antonacci for one year. Antonacci, a Republican, resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019 after being elected to the state Supreme Court.

There was a special election planned for the 50th district, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic candidate John Mannion and Republican nominee Angi Renna are the general election candidates in that district.