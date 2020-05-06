Helming: NY shooting sports clubs putting public health first, should reopen

With some recreational activities considered essential by New York, state Sen. Pam Helming thinks one more should be added to the list: shooting sports.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, is urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include sportsmen clubs as essential businesses in New York. She sent a letter that was signed by other state senators, including state Sen. Jim Seward, making the request.
The guidance available on Empire State Development's website doesn't list sportsmen clubs or shooting ranges as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government lists workers who support the operation of shooting ranges as essential workers, but it's not mandated that states follow the advisory.
To comply with the state's directive, many sportsmen clubs are closed. But Helming believes recreational shooting, like boating and golf, can be done with social distancing.
"Area clubs are committed to protecting public health and allowing them to partially reopen would provide an important opportunity for parents and grandparents home with children to pass the traditions of the shooting sports and teach the next generation safe firearms handling practices," Helming said.
The list of allowed recreational activities is limited. Parks and other open spaces can be open, but playgrounds and "areas of congregation where social distancing cannot be abided" are closed. Golf courses are open to golfers and employees classified as essential workers, including groundskeepers and security. Social distancing must be practiced and mass gatherings aren't permitted.
Boatyards and marinas were closed in New York, but the state decided to allow the facilities to open because neighboring states considered them essential businesses.
Daniel Pitler, president of the Canandaigua Sportsmen's Club, hopes the clubs and shooting ranges will be added to the essential businesses list.
"As we open our outdoor shooting ranges and course facilities, we would assure those concerned that we would comply with all social distancing and hygiene requirements to help bring this state and national pandemic to its eventual conclusion," Pitler said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding
