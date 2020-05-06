Helming: NY shooting sports clubs putting public health first, should reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With some recreational activities considered essential by New York, state Sen. Pam Helming thinks one more should be added to the list: shooting sports.

Helming, R-Canandaigua, is urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include sportsmen clubs as essential businesses in New York. She sent a letter that was signed by other state senators, including state Sen. Jim Seward, making the request.

The guidance available on Empire State Development's website doesn't list sportsmen clubs or shooting ranges as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government lists workers who support the operation of shooting ranges as essential workers, but it's not mandated that states follow the advisory.

To comply with the state's directive, many sportsmen clubs are closed. But Helming believes recreational shooting, like boating and golf, can be done with social distancing.

"Area clubs are committed to protecting public health and allowing them to partially reopen would provide an important opportunity for parents and grandparents home with children to pass the traditions of the shooting sports and teach the next generation safe firearms handling practices," Helming said.