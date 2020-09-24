Helming: NY should expand free testing if COVID-19 test required for nursing home visitors

Helming noted that, in some cases, people are paying more than $200 for one COVID-19 test. For people who want to visit their family members in nursing homes multiple times, it could require a significant investment.

"One woman recently called my office and said she decided to pay $70 for a taxi ride to a free testing site an hour away because it was cheaper than paying the $175 she was quoted for a test near her," Helming said.

There are other requirements that could increase the demand for testing. Cayuga County officials told The Citizen last week that state guidance for schools requires that a student who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms must have a negative test before they can return for in-person classes.

Cayuga County doesn't have a state testing site. There is a state testing site — SUNY Upstate Medical University — in neighboring Onondaga County. There is also a location in Rochester.

The lack of no-charge testing isn't limited to Cayuga County. Other rural areas face that problem. Helming hopes Cuomo and the state Department of Health will address that gap.

"If the state mandates this testing requirement (for nursing home visitors), then they must expand access to free COVID-19 testing in our region," she said.

