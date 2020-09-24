Helming: NY should expand free testing if COVID-19 test required for nursing home visitors

State Sen. Pam Helming thinks that if New York is requiring nursing home visitors to be tested for COVID-19, then there should be more free testing sites available.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Health urging them to expand access to free testing. In her letter, she refers to the guidance issued by the health department that requires nursing home visitors to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of their visit.
The testing mandate for nursing home visitors is a concern, especially in rural areas with limited access to testing sites. Cayuga County officials are worried that there aren't enough tests to meet the demand and are asking the state to supply more testing kits or set up a free testing site in the county.
One reason why Helming and local officials feel a state-sponsored testing site is necessary is because of the costs associated with the tests. Health insurers will cover the costs if you're symptomatic or part of a contact tracing investigation. But if you're asymptomatic and need to be tested if you want to visit a family member in a nursing home, insurance won't cover the cost.
Helming noted that, in some cases, people are paying more than $200 for one COVID-19 test. For people who want to visit their family members in nursing homes multiple times, it could require a significant investment.
"One woman recently called my office and said she decided to pay $70 for a taxi ride to a free testing site an hour away because it was cheaper than paying the $175 she was quoted for a test near her," Helming said.
There are other requirements that could increase the demand for testing. Cayuga County officials told The Citizen last week that state guidance for schools requires that a student who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms must have a negative test before they can return for in-person classes.
Cayuga County doesn't have a state testing site. There is a state testing site — SUNY Upstate Medical University — in neighboring Onondaga County. There is also a location in Rochester.
The lack of no-charge testing isn't limited to Cayuga County. Other rural areas face that problem. Helming hopes Cuomo and the state Department of Health will address that gap.
"If the state mandates this testing requirement (for nursing home visitors), then they must expand access to free COVID-19 testing in our region," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
