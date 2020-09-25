Helming, Renna aim to boost women with business agenda

State Sen. Pam Helming and Angi Renna teamed with other Republican candidates and state senators to release their women in business agenda this week.
The seven-point plan calls for the passage of the COVID-19 Family Relief Act, a bill that would assist families with childcare expenses. The GOP's proposals include reimbursing child care providers that safely reopen, expand to meet rising demand and help them cover the costs of health and safety improvements.
Other provisions include a permanent 50% increase of the state dependent care tax credit, the creation of a college scholarship for women aiming to work in fields where they are underrepresented and streamlining the certification process for the minority- and women-owned business program in New York.
The candidates and state senators also want the release of federal COVID-19 relief funds to help small businesses purchase personal protective equipment and to hold small businesses harmless on their experience ratings for layoffs due to the pandemic.
The development of the women in business agenda was led by Helming, R-Canandaigua, who is the new chair of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee. She took over as the group's leader after state Sen. Rob Ortt, a western New York Republican, became the Senate minority leader.
Other women senators, including state Sens. Daphne Jordan, Patty Ritchie and Sue Serino, are involved in supporting the agenda. Three state Senate candidates — Victoria Johnson, Renna and Alexis Weik — also worked on the plan.
"Republican women know that it's key to continue creating greater opportunities for women in business, whether it's ensuring the availability of childcare, paving the way to new educational opportunities where we are underrepresented or by eliminating red tape in the certification process for our women-owned business certifications in New York," Helming said.
"Opportunity empowers us to keep moving forward in the small business world, in politics and in everything we want to achieve."
For Renna, who is running for the 50th state Senate District seat in central New York, business experience is one of her strengths in the campaign. She is a small business owner — she is president of Sterling Financial Group in Liverpool, a financial consulting firm.
If elected to the state Senate, Renna said she will support policies that increase opportunities for women and ensure mothers can afford childcare.
"Our small businesses have suffered greatly from the COVID-19 closures and they deserve to be represented by elected officials who know the difficulties they are facing and how to help them succeed," she said.
