Helming, Renna aim to boost women with business agenda

"Republican women know that it's key to continue creating greater opportunities for women in business, whether it's ensuring the availability of childcare, paving the way to new educational opportunities where we are underrepresented or by eliminating red tape in the certification process for our women-owned business certifications in New York," Helming said.

"Opportunity empowers us to keep moving forward in the small business world, in politics and in everything we want to achieve."

For Renna, who is running for the 50th state Senate District seat in central New York, business experience is one of her strengths in the campaign. She is a small business owner — she is president of Sterling Financial Group in Liverpool, a financial consulting firm.

If elected to the state Senate, Renna said she will support policies that increase opportunities for women and ensure mothers can afford childcare.

"Our small businesses have suffered greatly from the COVID-19 closures and they deserve to be represented by elected officials who know the difficulties they are facing and how to help them succeed," she said.

