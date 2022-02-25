Helming: Suspend NY state gas tax

State Sen. Pam Helming is again urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to suspend the state's gas tax as fuel costs rise and Russia's attack on Ukraine could lead to further increases at the pump.

The state's gas tax, with fees included, is 48.22 cents per gallon, according to the American Petroleum Institute. That's in addition to the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon.

Helming, R-Canandaigua, thinks suspending the state gas tax would provide immediate relief to New Yorkers.

"People are paying more for practically everything, for gas, utilities, food and household essentials," she said. "Every individual and business is feeling the burden of higher inflation. And with Russia's invasion of Ukraine leading to greater concern over higher gas prices, not to mention the stability of the world, now more than ever we must take steps to help."

In New York, AAA says the average gas price is $3.78 per gallon, up from $2.73 one year ago. Gas prices are slightly lower in parts of the state — $3.77 is the average price in the Rochester area, while it's $3.73 per gallon in the Syracuse area.

Helming previously asked Hochul to suspend the state's gas tax in October. At the time, gas prices were $3.46 per gallon.

