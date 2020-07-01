Helming wants independent probe of COVID-19 deaths in NY nursing homes

State Sen. Pam Helming is supporting legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes.
The bill has been announced by state Sen. James Tedisco, a Republican. The commission would consist of five members, four of whom would be appointed by the majority and minority leaders of the state Assembly and Senate. The commission would be chaired by a member appointed by state Attorney General Letitia James.
The commission would have subpoena power and it would be funded through the state budget. Its findings would be provided to the state Legislature by the end of November.
It's unlikely the measure will be considered by the Democratic-controlled state Senate, but it's the latest push for a review of the state's handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been more than 6,000 confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The state Department of Health's tally doesn't include nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals and died of COVID-19.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration have faced criticism for a March 25 directive that prevented nursing homes from denying admission or re-admission to residents solely because of a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 diagnosis. It also prohibited nursing homes from testing hospitalized residents for COVID-19 before they are admitted or re-admitted to the facility.
The policy is no longer in effect — it was even deleted from the state Department of Health's website — but critics believe the damage has been done.
"While it is too late for the many families that have lost loved ones, it is not too late to protect those who are still with us," Helming, R-Canandaigua, said. "We must demand nothing less than transparency and accountability."
There are federal lawmakers also advocating for a probe into the nursing home deaths. Republican members of Congress, including five from New York, wrote a letter to James requesting a review of the nursing home order. James is already investigating how nursing homes responded to the COVID-19 crisis.
