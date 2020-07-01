Helming wants independent probe of COVID-19 deaths in NY nursing homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Sen. Pam Helming is supporting legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes.

The bill has been announced by state Sen. James Tedisco, a Republican. The commission would consist of five members, four of whom would be appointed by the majority and minority leaders of the state Assembly and Senate. The commission would be chaired by a member appointed by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The commission would have subpoena power and it would be funded through the state budget. Its findings would be provided to the state Legislature by the end of November.

It's unlikely the measure will be considered by the Democratic-controlled state Senate, but it's the latest push for a review of the state's handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been more than 6,000 confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The state Department of Health's tally doesn't include nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals and died of COVID-19.