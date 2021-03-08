Helming wants NY school reopening guidance

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports schools reopening for classes five days a week, state Sen. Pam Helming thinks his administration needs to release updated guidance for districts.
According to Helming, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker told lawmakers in February that there would be updated guidance for schools. But there have been no updates from the Cuomo administration on guidance for reopening schools.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, acknowledged there is not only "confusion" about the guidance, but who has the authority to reopen the schools.
"The state has created this confusion," Helming said. "The state health department must take immediate action to provide schools with clear guidance and certainty."
One county in central New York, Onondaga, has issued specific guidance that lowers social distancing requirements in an effort to facilitate more in-person instruction.
Last week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the new guidance to lower minimum distance between students from 6 feet to 3 feet, as long as masks are worn and physical barriers are installed between students.
Cuomo has deferred to local school districts on the decision, while also stating his support for reopening schools. He told reporters in February that schools "must open."
One of Cuomo's concerns is the gaps in remote learning. He projected that studies would remote learning caused discrimination and that Black and Hispanic students fared worse with the shift to online classes, in part, because they lacked the necessary equipment or couldn't access the internet.
"The local governments should be aggressive on in-class teaching, unless there is a community or school that has an infection spike. That is different," Cuomo said. "But if the school doesn't have an infection spike and if the school is safer than the surrounding community, then why isn't the school open five days a week?"
Cuomo acknowledged that there are concerns among teachers about whether it's safe to return to classrooms. New York State United Teachers, a union representing educators across the state, has said that to return to in-person classes, vaccines must be available for all teachers, there should be COVID-19 tests for students, staff and teachers, and other safety measures, such as masks and social distancing.
Many of those points have been addressed in state guidance from the education and health departments. Some school districts have opened for in-person classes five days a week, while others continue either remote learning or a hybrid model.
"The schools in my district overwhelmingly want to get students back in class five days a week," Helming said. "The ball is in the state's court. Issue clear guidance that everyone can understand and help get our students back in school where they belong."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.