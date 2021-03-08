Helming wants NY school reopening guidance

One of Cuomo's concerns is the gaps in remote learning. He projected that studies would remote learning caused discrimination and that Black and Hispanic students fared worse with the shift to online classes, in part, because they lacked the necessary equipment or couldn't access the internet.

"The local governments should be aggressive on in-class teaching, unless there is a community or school that has an infection spike. That is different," Cuomo said. "But if the school doesn't have an infection spike and if the school is safer than the surrounding community, then why isn't the school open five days a week?"

Cuomo acknowledged that there are concerns among teachers about whether it's safe to return to classrooms. New York State United Teachers, a union representing educators across the state, has said that to return to in-person classes, vaccines must be available for all teachers, there should be COVID-19 tests for students, staff and teachers, and other safety measures, such as masks and social distancing.

Many of those points have been addressed in state guidance from the education and health departments. Some school districts have opened for in-person classes five days a week, while others continue either remote learning or a hybrid model.