Helming wants one-week NY sales tax break on school supplies

With back-to-school shopping expected to be expensive this year, state Sen. Pam Helming wants to provide some relief to families.

Helming, R-Canandaigua, is the sponsor of a bill that would establish a one-week sales tax holiday for school supplies. According to the legislation, the items would be exempt from the state's 4% sales tax beginning on the Tuesday before Labor Day through Labor Day.

The proposal has been floated over the years — it was first introduced in 2015 — but Helming thinks the time is now to act on the measure. A survey conducted by Deloitte found that back-to-school shopping will cost parents an average of $661 per child this year, an increase of 8% compared to last year and 27% three years ago.

"With record-high inflation, and family budgets already being squeezed by higher prices, we must take action to provide some relief to taxpayers," Helming said.

The legislation would not only exempt common school supplies from the state sales tax, but it would cover technological equipment, too. If the bill is enacted, there would be no sales taxes on computer hardware and software.

Helming explained that many students are now using Chromebooks instead of notebooks. In the higher grades, students must have other electronic devices, such as calculators.

"These are essential tools for learning, yet they are often costly," she said. "My bill will save parents money, whether they need traditional or more modern school supplies. And it will help teachers, who often purchase many classroom supplies with their own money."

Other states have sales tax holidays for the purchase of school supplies. New York does have a sales tax exemption for clothing and shoes under $110.

Barring a special session to consider the bill, it's unlikely that Helming's legislation will pass in time for the upcoming school year. Despite being proposed for years, the bill has not received a vote in either state legislative chamber.