'Help is on the way': Schumer touts $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus agreement

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reached an agreement with the White House on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to rescue the economy and help workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The massive spending bill, which must be approved by Congress, would establish a $500 billion loan program for major industries, provide $367 billion to small businesses and $150 billion in aid for state and local governments.
It also includes a "Marshall plan" for hospitals, according to Schumer. The measure would provide $130 billion for the healthcare system, which is strained due to the outbreak.
Most Americans will receive one-time checks of up to $1,200 and $500 per child. Schumer also highlighted what he described as "unemployment insurance on steroids." He said workers laid off by their employers will have their salaries remunerated by the federal government. Their benefits will continue and they can stay on the company's payroll, which will allow businesses to restart with its workforce once the economic shutdown ends.
"This is not a moment of celebration, but one of necessity," Schumer said on the Senate floor early Wednesday.
The White House and congressional leaders pushed for a hefty stimulus package to prevent an economic collapse. In New York, non-essential businesses are closed and while entities considered essential remain open, there is limited economic activity due to a stay at home order.
New York is the state with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 25,000 people have tested positive and over 200 people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
The Marshall-style plan described by Schumer would help hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers. Some of the money would be used to ensure healthcare workers get personal protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns and masks.
There was an agreement on a $500 billion loan program to help corporations, including U.S. airlines. But Democrats wanted more oversight of the program. They were successful. According to Schumer, every loan document will be available to the public and provided to Congress so the funding can be tracked.
One of the last decisions made in negotiations, Schumer said, was setting up a $150 billion fund for state and local governments. A chunk of that money could go to New York, which has taken a financial hit due to the public health crisis.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Schumer hailed the bipartisan agreement. McConnell, who had expressed frustrations about negotiations over the last several days, said the stimulus package is a "wartime level of investment."
"The men and women of the greatest country on Earth are going to defeat this coronavirus and reclaim our future," he said. "And the Senate is going to make sure they're going to have the ammunition they need to do it."
The White House has signaled that President Donald Trump will sign the bill. Congressional leaders hope it will swiftly pass both houses. The Senate will meet Wednesday afternoon. While the House isn't in session, it's possible it could pass the measure by unanimous consent as long as members don't object.
Schumer acknowledged it isn't perfect, but he believes it's an outstanding agreement.
"To all Americans I say: Help is on the way," he said.
