'Help is on the way': Schumer touts $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus agreement

New York is the state with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 25,000 people have tested positive and over 200 people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Marshall-style plan described by Schumer would help hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers. Some of the money would be used to ensure healthcare workers get personal protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns and masks.

There was an agreement on a $500 billion loan program to help corporations, including U.S. airlines. But Democrats wanted more oversight of the program. They were successful. According to Schumer, every loan document will be available to the public and provided to Congress so the funding can be tracked.

One of the last decisions made in negotiations, Schumer said, was setting up a $150 billion fund for state and local governments. A chunk of that money could go to New York, which has taken a financial hit due to the public health crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Schumer hailed the bipartisan agreement. McConnell, who had expressed frustrations about negotiations over the last several days, said the stimulus package is a "wartime level of investment."