'He's one of us': In first TV ad, Francis Conole touts CNY roots

Thirty-three days before the primary election in the 24th Congressional District, Democratic candidate Francis Conole released his first television commercial — an ad that highlights his ties to central New York and military career.

The ad, titled "Just Like Me," will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse media market. There are references to Carrier's exit from central New York — Conole's father was laid off by the company — and his service as a naval officer. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and an Iraq War veteran.

While much of the commercial focuses on Conole's background, it also provides a brief look at the present. One Syracuse-area voter in the ad mentions that Conole has the support of Democratic groups in the 24th district. The Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties endorsed Conole for Congress.

Conole doesn't appear in the ad until the 18-second mark. He's shown standing next to a Chevrolet pickup truck.

"I'm Francis Conole and I'm running for Congress to invest in our workers, help small businesses and rebuild our country," he says. "I approve this message because we have an urgent mission right here at home and I have always answered the call."