High drug prices, low-yield nukes: Kirsten Gillibrand covers it all at Syracuse town hall

SYRACUSE — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was impressed with the questions she faced during an hour-long town hall meeting at the Southwest Community Center Tuesday.
Some in the crowd of about 100 people asked Gillibrand, D-N.Y., about local issues, such as the Interstate 81 project. She supports the community grid proposal to tear down the viaduct and replace it with a street-level grid and "boulevard" along Almond Street.
Gillibrand didn't have any updates on the I-81 project. But she believes the grid will be the best option to bolster the region's economy and improve the environment.
"It'll just make our community much stronger," she said.
There were other questions that weren't surprising to hear at a forum with a sitting U.S. senator. Gillibrand was asked about health care and she recalled her travels as a presidential candidate. She said it was the No. 1 issue everywhere she went.
Gillibrand supports Medicare for All and cosponsored legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is leading the Democratic presidential field at the moment, to establish a single-payer system. She also authored a provision in the bill that would allow for a transition from the existing health insurance system to Medicare for All.
"I believe health care is a right and not a privilege," she said. "And I think the quickest way to guarantee health care is to let people buy into Medicare."
Along with ensuring the number of uninsured people declines, Gillibrand wants to address rising prescription drug costs. A bill she supports would hold pharmaceutical companies accountable by taxing them if drug prices increase by a certain percentage annually.
Gillibrand also reiterated her support of social programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. She criticized President Donald Trump for his recent comments that he may target the social insurance programs for cuts.
She not only supports preserving the programs, she believes they should be expanded. On Social Security, she wants to end the maximum taxable earnings cap. In 2020, the first $137,700 a worker earns is subject to Social Security taxes.
Gillibrand and other Democrats have argued for years that the cap should be thrown out so wealthy individuals would have to pay more in Social Security taxes.
Foreign policy questions took up a portion of the town hall meeting. Gillibrand criticized "forever wars" and believes Congress needs to play a larger role in authorizing military action and determining the duration of those conflicts.
"We shouldn't have troops deployed for 18 straight years with no input from Congress," she said.
She also criticized Trump's proposed Middle East peace plan. She said it's one-sided and thinks it's "essential" that the Israelis and Palestinians negotiate a peace plan. She supports a two-state solution and a "more comprehensive" peace plan than the one offered by Trump.
Gillibrand explained her vote against an annual defense policy bill. She said she's voted against the measure two years in a row because of funding for low-yield nuclear weapons and powers given by Congress that gives the president discretion on when to use the weaponry.
"Honestly, he's the last person who should have that authority," she added.
She remains concerned about the name, which seems to downplay the effect low-yield nuclear weapons would have if used in combat. She said it would take two low-yield weapons to equal the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945.
"There's nothing low or safe or not deadly, despite the effort to name it something that people would be less afraid of," she noted. "I think it's a huge issue."
The town hall closed with a question about impeachment. Gillibrand told the crowd that Republicans are "going blindly with Trump" and that the GOP is "entirely complicit" with the president.
Gillibrand was one of the Democratic senators who supported Trump's conviction when the articles of impeachment were presented in the Senate. She praised U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican who became the first senator in American history to support the conviction of a sitting president from the same political party. Romney believed Trump was guilty of abusing his power.
The recent impeachment trial is one reason why Gillibrand thinks it's important for Democrats to win control of the Senate. Republicans have a 53-47 majority, but the elections could lead to a shift in power.
Gillibrand said she's supporting Democratic candidates against Republicans, including Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Kentucky U.S. Senate race.
If we win the presidential election, we will need a Democratic Senate to govern," she said.
