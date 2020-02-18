High drug prices, low-yield nukes: Kirsten Gillibrand covers it all at Syracuse town hall

Gillibrand explained her vote against an annual defense policy bill. She said she's voted against the measure two years in a row because of funding for low-yield nuclear weapons and powers given by Congress that gives the president discretion on when to use the weaponry.

"Honestly, he's the last person who should have that authority," she added.

She remains concerned about the name, which seems to downplay the effect low-yield nuclear weapons would have if used in combat. She said it would take two low-yield weapons to equal the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945.

"There's nothing low or safe or not deadly, despite the effort to name it something that people would be less afraid of," she noted. "I think it's a huge issue."

The town hall closed with a question about impeachment. Gillibrand told the crowd that Republicans are "going blindly with Trump" and that the GOP is "entirely complicit" with the president.