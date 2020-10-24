Hillary Clinton to headline Dana Balter fundraiser in final week before election

As she makes her closing argument in the 24th Congressional District race, Democratic candidate Dana Balter will receive help from a former secretary of state, U.S. senator, first lady and history-making presidential nominee.
Hillary Clinton will headline a virtual fundraiser for Balter, D-Syracuse, on Thursday, Oct. 29. The event will also feature Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY's List, which supports pro-choice Democratic women candidates. EMILY's List organized the event and was one of the first groups to endorse Balter for Congress.
There are various contribution levels for guests ranging from $100 to $2,800 — the maximum amount an individual can legally give to a general election campaign. According to EMILY's List, 100% of the donation will go to Balter's campaign.
"Hillary Clinton was a phenomenal senator for New York state, has devoted herself to a life of public service, and has helped pave the way for women like me to run for office," Balter said in a statement provided to The Citizen. "Having her support in this race means the world to me. I'm excited to join Secretary Clinton and EMILY's List President Stephanie Schriock for an engaging conversation on the issues we face in this election and what we need to do to repair the damage done by Donald Trump over the last four years."
Clinton was one of New York's two U.S. senators from 2001 to 2009. She left the post after being asked by President Barack Obama to serve as secretary of state. She was the United States' top diplomat during Obama's first presidential term.
In 2016, Clinton ran for president. She campaigned in Syracuse prior to the New York presidential primary, which she won. She became the first woman to win a major party's presidential nomination.
When Clinton lost to Trump in the presidential election, she won the 24th district by nearly four percentage points.
Clinton's appearance could help Balter in the final week of the campaign. Most polls show that it's a close race between the Syracuse Democrat and Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term. The polls released by Democratic groups found that Balter has a narrow lead or is in a dead heat with Katko. A recent GOP poll showed Katko leading by eight points.
The only public poll, which was released by Siena College and Syracuse.com, found Balter leads by two points, 42 to 40%, over Katko.
Political forecasters rate the race a toss-up, and national publications consider Katko one of the most vulnerable House members.
The fundraiser will be held during the early voting period, which begins Saturday. It runs through Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Balter could follow Clinton in making history. If she is elected, she will be the first woman to represent portions of the 24th district, including the city of Auburn, in the House.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.