Hillary Clinton to headline Dana Balter fundraiser in final week before election

Hillary Clinton will headline a virtual fundraiser for Balter, D-Syracuse, on Thursday, Oct. 29. The event will also feature Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY's List, which supports pro-choice Democratic women candidates. EMILY's List organized the event and was one of the first groups to endorse Balter for Congress.

There are various contribution levels for guests ranging from $100 to $2,800 — the maximum amount an individual can legally give to a general election campaign. According to EMILY's List , 100% of the donation will go to Balter's campaign.

"Hillary Clinton was a phenomenal senator for New York state, has devoted herself to a life of public service, and has helped pave the way for women like me to run for office," Balter said in a statement provided to The Citizen. "Having her support in this race means the world to me. I'm excited to join Secretary Clinton and EMILY's List President Stephanie Schriock for an engaging conversation on the issues we face in this election and what we need to do to repair the damage done by Donald Trump over the last four years."