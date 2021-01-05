'Hitting the ground running': Oberacker sworn in, succeeds Seward as NY senator

State Sen. Peter Oberacker compared his status as a freshman legislator to being a first-year college student. But he has one advantage that other freshmen lack: The help of experienced staffers.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, was sworn in on New York's Day. He succeeds former state Sen. Jim Seward as the 51st district's representative. The district includes the towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill in Cayuga County.
Before his election victory — Oberacker defeated Democratic candidate Jim Barber for the open seat — he asked Seward's staff if they would continue in their roles if he won. Fortunately for him, they agreed to remain on the Senate staff.
"To be able to have the staff want to work with me was encouraging," Oberacker said in a phone interview. "It boosts my confidence and morale." He added that he told them that come Monday, "we're hitting the ground running."
It also allowed him to check off an important item from the transition list. Usually, hiring staff can take time and some legislators may not fill all positions until after they are sworn into office. With his staff in place, he can focus on other issues.
The state legislative session begins Wednesday. A top priority will be the state budget. It's expected to be a difficult budget process because of the state's $15 billion deficit and the uncertainty surrounding whether states will receive federal aid. Without federal aid, the state could face difficult decisions to either raise taxes, cut spending, or both.
The budget is among the items on Oberacker's to-do list. Before being elected to the state Senate, he was on the budget committee as an Otsego County legislator. One of his priorities will be public safety and specifically, addressing concerns with the state's bail reform law that was passed in 2019 and amended in 2020.
Along with legislation and policy issues, Oberacker wants to have a strong constituent service operation. He's already reviewing communications from constituents about applying for unemployment, access to COVID-19 testing and other problems.
He also wants to criss-cross the 51st to meet with local elected officials and other stakeholders.
"My plate is going to be full and I'm used to good 12-, 14-hour days," he said.
In his first days as a state lawmaker, Oberacker has sought guidance from his predecessor. He called Seward a "vault of great advice."
Seward, who was first elected in 1986, retired after 34 years in office.
"He said to me, 'Don't forget your district, especially when you're in Albany. Don't forget where you've come from,'" Oberacker said.
