'Hitting the ground running': Oberacker sworn in, succeeds Seward as NY senator

State Sen. Peter Oberacker compared his status as a freshman legislator to being a first-year college student. But he has one advantage that other freshmen lack: The help of experienced staffers.

Oberacker, R-Schenevus, was sworn in on New York's Day. He succeeds former state Sen. Jim Seward as the 51st district's representative. The district includes the towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill in Cayuga County.

Before his election victory — Oberacker defeated Democratic candidate Jim Barber for the open seat — he asked Seward's staff if they would continue in their roles if he won. Fortunately for him, they agreed to remain on the Senate staff.

"To be able to have the staff want to work with me was encouraging," Oberacker said in a phone interview. "It boosts my confidence and morale." He added that he told them that come Monday, "we're hitting the ground running."

It also allowed him to check off an important item from the transition list. Usually, hiring staff can take time and some legislators may not fill all positions until after they are sworn into office. With his staff in place, he can focus on other issues.