Hoare named interim NY Thruway Authority executive director

Hoare

Frank Hoare is the interim executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority. 

 Thruway Authority

The New York State Thruway Authority has appointed an interim executive director after Matthew Driscoll's departure this month. 

Frank Hoare, who has served as the authority's general counsel since 2020, will oversee the Thruway's day-to-day management until Driscoll's successor is confirmed by the state Senate. 

Hoare held various government roles before joining the Thruway Authority. He was the associate counsel at the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs, deputy secretary to the governor for legislative affairs, general counsel at the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, deputy attorney general for regional affairs, deputy counsel to the state attorney general and counsel to longtime Assemblyman Herman Farrell, Jr., the former chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. 

As an attorney, he has worked in private practice — he represented former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei in election-related matters — and was a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve for 28 years. 

Hoare earned his bachelor's degree from the University at Albany and is an Albany Law School graduate. 

In a statement, Hoare lauded Driscoll, who led the Thruway Authority since 2017 and oversaw major projects, including the transition to cashless tolling and the construction of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. 

"I'm proud to be able to fill this interim role, and continue to support the dedicated men and women of the authority as their hard work makes the Thruway one of the safest superhighways in the nation," Hoare said. 

The Thruway Authority said there is a search for a new executive director. Gov. Kathy Hochul will nominate a candidate for the position, who must be confirmed by the state Senate. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009.

