Hochul administration 'finalizing its selection' for NY State Fair director

Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is "in the process of finalizing its selection" for New York State Fair director after a months-long search.

A spokesperson for Hochul told The Citizen on Friday that the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, which oversees the fair, "conducted a thorough recruitment search that netted several highly qualified candidates." External and internal candidates were interviewed for the position, they said.

No timeline has been announced for the decision but the spokesperson said the department "is working to finalize as soon as possible."

None of the candidates were identified. Hochul's office said in November that internal candidates, such as Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey, would be considered for the post.

Hennessey was hired last spring to serve as the fair's assistant director. When Troy Waffner left after nine years of leading the day-to-day operations at the fair, Hennessey was named interim director. He ran the 2022 state fair.

Under Hennessey's leadership, fair attendance increased from 798,095 in 2021 — the first fair held after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 — to 878,110 last year. The fair also returned to a 13-day schedule after experimenting with an 18-day lineup in 2021.

The state fair director, whether it is Hennessey or someone else, will look to build on the fair's successes while overseeing more improvements to the fairgrounds. Hochul announced at the start of the 2022 fair that the state will spend nearly $35 million on a handful of projects, including a new 15,000-square-foot sheep barn, a 2,500-square-foot goat pavilion, a 1,600-square-foot concession stand for Tully's Good Times and a year-round greenhouse.

The projects are in addition to $120 million in upgrades that began in 2016. The fair's famed grandstand was demolished to expand the midway and RV park. The largest project was the construction of a $63 million, 136,000-square-foot expo center.

Fair attendance soared from 2016 through 2019, with the fair topping 1 million visitors each year and setting all-time attendance records. In 2019, the fair drew a record 1,329,275 attendees.

That momentum was lost when the 2020 fair was canceled — the first time the state fair has not been held since World War II. The fair returned in 2021, but whether it was the length of its run (18 days) or lingering hesitation because of the pandemic, attendance took a hit. The fair reported its lowest attendance in more than 35 years.

For the 2022 fair, there was a greater focus on quality instead of quantity. Some vendors returned after not participating during the longer fair in 2021. There were prominent musicians who played at two different venues, Chevy Court and Chevy Park, on the fairgrounds. New attractions were introduced. In the expo center, there were jumbo Connect Four games for children.

When a new director is named, they will take over the planning for this year's fair, which runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.

