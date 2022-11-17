Hochul administration holding 'open and competitive' search for NY State Fair director

Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is searching for the next New York State Fair director.

A Hochul spokesperson told The Citizen on Thursday that the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, which oversees the fair, is "going through an open and competitive selection process" to hire a new director.

For now, the fair is being led by its interim director, Sean Hennessey. A former assistant commissioner of regional operations with the state Department of Transportation, Hennessey joined the fair as its assistant director. He was quickly elevated to interim director after Troy Waffner, who was the fair director for nine years, left in May.

With Waffner gone, Hennessey was in charge of the 2022 fair. A spokesperson for Hochul said the interview process will include "internal and external candidates," meaning that Hennessey could be considered for the top job.

As a political appointment, the outcome of the gubernatorial election was important in determining who would name the fair's next leader. Republican challenger Lee Zeldin outperformed past GOP candidates for governor, but ultimately came up short in his bid to unseat Hochul, who won a full four-year term.

The fair director oversees the annual 13-day event at the end of summer and the operation of the fairgrounds. There are other events held at the fairgrounds, such as numerous horse shows and the Syracuse Nationals car show.

The next director will follow one of the most consequential leaders in the fair's history. Waffner worked at the fair for more than a decade, first as an assistant director and then as acting director beginning in 2013.

After reports surfaced that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was considering someone else for the fair's top job, he kept Waffner in the role. It wasn't until 2018 that Waffner was named fair director and dropped "acting" from his title.

Under Waffner's leadership, the fair underwent a transformation. More than $120 million was invested to spruce up the fairgrounds, including the construction of the Expo Center, an improved midway and various other infrastructure upgrades.

From 2016 to 2019, the fair drew its largest crowds in history. The 2019 fair had more than 1.3 million visitors, an all-time record. The fair also set numerous single-day attendance records during that span.

The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the first time a fair hasn't been held since World War II. Waffner led the fair during its return in 2021.

While Waffner is no longer at the state fair, he remains on the state payroll. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball announced in May that he took a new job as the agricultural fair development director. In that role, Waffner works to promote county fairs across New York.