Hochul demands Trump rescind Susan B. Anthony pardon: 'She did nothing wrong'

Susan B. Anthony didn't want to be pardoned, and New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul thinks President Donald Trump should respect her wishes.

Trump marked the centennial of women winning the right to vote by making a surprise announcement — that he would pardon Anthony, a women's rights activist who was a key figure in the suffragist movement.

But Hochul believes that's the wrong decision. Speaking outside the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester, she said Trump "treated (Anthony) like a criminal" by issuing the pardon. Trump has pardoned 26 people and commuted sentences for 11 others during his presidency. Many of the people granted clemency have personal or political connections to Trump.

"Her name should not be marred by being associated with other individuals," Hochul said, referring to the list of other people Trump has pardoned. "Nor should she be granted a pardon because she did nothing wrong."

Anthony was arrested after voting in the 1872 election. She was accused of not having the legal right to vote and convicted in a trial that has been widely criticized because the judge instructed the jury to find her guilty. She was fined $100.