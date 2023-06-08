Top New York officials are aiming to provide more help to fight wildfires raging in Canada.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed a team of seven state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers to Quebec to assist with the firefighting efforts. Hundreds of wildfires have been reported in Canada. Many of the blazes are in Quebec.

A DEC forest ranger was sent to Nova Scotia last week to lead an interstate firefighting crew. These deployments are the first time since 2005 that New York forest rangers have been sent to Canada to fight wildfires.

The smoke from the wildfires has caused poor air quality in much of New York. The air quality index in central New York reached a level so high it was considered hazardous for anyone to be outside.

"While we continue to monitor the haze caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires, we are fortunate to have forest rangers trained and ready to take on the daunting task ahead," Hochul said. "New Yorkers are always at the ready to help those in need, and I thank our brave wildland firefighters whose efforts will be critical in containing these wildfires."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also urging the federal government to provide more assistance to Canada. He is asking Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to double the number of U.S. Forest Service personnel deployed to fight the wildfires.

Schumer, D-N.Y., noted that the wildfires are a crisis for both countries since they are the cause of the poor air quality reported in New York and several other states.

"The best way to ensure that upstate New York does not suffer another wave of wildfire air pollution from these fires is to contain them as soon as possible," Schumer said. "That will not be easy, but the federal government must explore all options on the table to keep residents in New York across the U.S. safe. We must send personnel, equipment and we must offer any assistance that our friends north of the border need."

According to the White House, more than 600 federal and state firefighters have been sent to Canada to help battle the blazes. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday and offered additional assistance.