Hochul expands eligibility for $800M NY small business COVID-19 relief program

With more than 90% of the funds unawarded, Gov. Kathy Hochul is expanding eligibility for an $800 million program to help small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, businesses with revenues of up to $2.5 million in 2019 can apply for grants — the previous threshold was $500,000 — and the state is also increasing the limit on businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, from $100,000 to $250,000.

New York launched the recovery program in June to help small businesses. In two months, more than $48 million has been awarded to over 2,380 businesses.

The program is being administered by Empire State Development, New York's economic development arm, and Lendistry, a California-based financial institution. Businesses that weren't eligible for grants may now apply for funding. The applications will be processed beginning on Sept. 8.

More information can be found at nysbusinessrecovery.ny.gov.