Hochul eyes lower hiring age for corrections officers in NY budget

Younger New Yorkers could be eligible to be hired as state corrections officers if the state Legislature approves Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2023-24 executive budget plan.

Under state law, corrections officers must be at least 21 years old. But Hochul's budget would lower the minimum age to 19.

The state Division of Budget explained that the proposal would address the need for a larger applicant pool. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, there are 16,178 corrections officers working in New York's 44 state prisons. The number of officers has declined over the years, in part, due to the closure of two dozen prisons in New York.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, endorsed Hochul's proposal while also urging state leaders to repeal a solitary confinement reform law that the union believes is the cause of a spike in violence since last year.

Hochul did not include a repeal of the law in her budget address.

"While we desperately need laws like the HALT Act repealed, any recruitment efforts to increase staffing levels is a step in the right direction to improve safety, but we also would like to see more retention proposals for the essential employees who work behind the walls," Powers said.

The proposed change to the hiring age for corrections officers would not affect the eligible age for parole officers. Now, state law links both together, requiring corrections and parole officers to be at least 21 years old. While Hochul wants to change that standard for corrections officers, the minimum age to be a parole officer will continue to be 21.

Hochul's proposal is included in the public protection and general government budget bill. It is one of several parts of the executive budget that will be reviewed by the state Legislature in the coming weeks. Legislators will hold hearings on the proposal, then develop their one-house budgets.

The goal is to have the state budget finalized before the new fiscal year starts on April 1.