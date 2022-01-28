Hochul has not decided whether to appoint new Cayuga County DA

One month after becoming acting Cayuga County district attorney, Brittany Grome Antonacci does not know whether she will keep the position or be replaced by a gubernatorial appointee.

The uncertainty looms over the office. Grome Antonacci told The Citizen that it's affecting her ability to fill three open attorney positions. She also shared those concerns with Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

Grome Antonacci provided an email she sent to the governor's office on Jan. 21. She explained the difficulty in filling the positions, despite having interested candidates. These attorneys are willing to accept the positions under her leadership, she said, "but understandably want to make an informed decision before they relocate and/or leave their current employment."

Hochul has the power to fill the vacancy — if she chooses. After Jon Budelmann resigned to become a surrogate court judge in December, the position has been vacant. Grome Antonacci was named acting district attorney based on the order of succession outlined by Budelmann. She has already announced she will seek a full four-year term this year.

But there is a possibility that Hochul could replace her with an appointee, who would then have the benefit of incumbency in the general election in November. Local Democratic leaders hope, if Hochul chooses this route, that she will appoint a Democrat to serve as the county's top prosecutor. A Democrat hasn't served as district attorney since the early 1980s.

What is revealed in Grome Antonacci's email to Hochul's office is that she believed that the governor would make a decision on whether to appoint a new district attorney by the end of December — around the time that Budelmann was sworn in as judge and Grome Antonacci took over as acting district attorney.

A spokesperson for Hochul told The Citizen in mid-December that the governor was "reviewing her options." That position has not changed. This week, Hochul's spokesperson referred back to the same statement — that "Governor Hochul is reviewing her options and will have more to share in the future."

An appointment could affect the work of the Cayuga County district attorney's office. Grome Antonacci said there are criminal cases and grand jury investigations she has been handling that would be affected by a potential leadership change. She also noted that her office has been preparing for upcoming trials.

In her email to Hochul's office, Grome Antonacci argued that there is a "long-standing precedent" for the governor to not fill vacant district attorney seats. When former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in office, he declined to appoint new district attorneys when vacancies would arise. Acting district attorneys were named based on orders of succession and the seats were filled at the next election.

Grome Antonacci hopes that Hochul will follow that standard.

"This will allow me to move forward with staffing the office and informing the courts and police agencies on the status of scheduled jury trials, long-term grand jury investigations, and pending criminal cases," she said.

