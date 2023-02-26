Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she talks about Auburn when she visits other New York cities.

Friday provided the latest example of Hochul's promotion of the city nicknamed "History's Hometown."

Hochul unveiled the I LOVE NY Black travel initiative at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Manhattan. The tourism campaign will promote Black culture and historic landmarks in New York, including the Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo, the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in Lake Placid and the Studio Museum in Harlem.

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn is among the sites that will be highlighted by the new initiative. Hochul, who recalled reading a children's book that told Tubman's story, exuded pride that the abolitionist and civil rights icon called New York home during the latter part of her life.

Tubman lived on South Street in Auburn and established the Home for the Aged and Indigent Negroes. Her brick residence and the Home for the Aged are now part of the national park.

Hochul detailed William Seward's role in the story. Seward, who became President Abraham Lincoln's secretary of state, provided the land that Tubman settled on when she came to Auburn. The Seward House Museum is about a mile away from the Tubman park.

She also discussed some of the gifts Tubman received, including a white shawl from Queen Victoria that is now on display in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and her friendship with Frances Seward, William Seward's wife.

"That's a story, hundreds of years ago, that still resonates with me today — and I don't want to keep that to myself," Hochul said.

The I LOVE NY Black travel initiative will be modeled after I LOVE NY LGBTQ, a tourism campaign that promotes sites connected to the LGBTQ movement, and Accessible NY, which showcases programs and places for people with accessibility needs.

According to Hochul's office, the state Division of Tourism will work with international travel trade companies to create Black travel itineraries. Other state agencies and local tourism groups will also participate in the campaign.

The goal of the new initiative is to promote New York as a vacation destination for Black travelers. New York has several Underground Railroad sites and various museums celebrating Black culture, including the Jackie Robinson Museum in Manhattan.

"New York embraces its diversity, and we want to ensure that visitors from around the world recognize the opportunities to celebrate Black history and heritage throughout the state," said Hope Knight, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development.