Hochul hopes NY counties will enforce mask mandate; Cayuga has 105 new cases

As some New York counties say they won't enforce a new mask mandate that took effect Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes they will take action to abide by the statewide directive.

Hochul announced on Friday that individuals ages 2 and older must wear masks in indoor public settings unless the venue requires proof of vaccination. The policy will remain in effect until Jan. 15.

The new mask requirements are in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across New York. There were 8,993 new positive cases in New York and 3,683 hospitalizations.

Statewide, the average seven-day positivity rate is 4.62%. But in some regions, it's higher. Central New York has a 7.61% positivity rate.

Hochul told reporters on Monday that some county executives requested the statewide order "so they have what I would call air cover." She said leaders across the state are "grateful" for the policy.

"There's a difference of opinion," she said. "I do have faith in New Yorkers. I believe that the vast majority want to do what's right. They want to put this pandemic behind us."

In response to a follow-up question about enforcement, Hochul said that it's up to the counties to enforce the mask mandate.

"We hope that counties will enforce it," she said. "We expect that they will. We hope that they will. It's in the best interest of public health."

In Onondaga County, the local governments won't enforce the mask order. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wants businesses to understand the new rules first before there is any enforcement of the mandate.

It's unknown whether Cayuga County will enforce the mandate. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, did not respond to The Citizen's request for comment.

When there was a statewide mask mandate in place until earlier this year, the Cayuga County Health Department was tasked with enforcing the requirements. More than 30 businesses were fined, some more than once, for violating the mask order.

Cayuga County COVID-19 update

• The county reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in three days. Active cases decreased to 312 after surging over 400 last week.

Hospitalizations increased slightly, from nine to 11, over the weekend. There was one death, a woman in her 70s.

• A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be available for individuals ages 18 and older.

Attendees are asked to enter through the back of the mall near the movie theater. The clinic can't be accessed from inside the mall.

Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.