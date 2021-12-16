Hochul intends to make local appointments to board reviewing Conquest solar project

Gov. Kathy Hochul will make appointments to fill the two ad hoc seats on the seven-person board that has final say in a massive solar farm proposed in northern Cayuga County.

The governor's office told The Citizen in an email late Wednesday night that Hochul plans to make the appointments "shortly," noting that the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment only recently deemed the 200-megawatt solar facility application compliant, leaving 11 months for a fully constituted board to review the project.

Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources is seeking to develop the green energy project on land in the town of Conquest totaling 2,289 acres, which includes about 1,000 acres of fenced-in land where solar panels and an energy storage facility will be located, along with buffer space. The project would use land leased from private owners. Many local residents concerned about the project's impact on the town's rural character and the environment have spoken out against it.

The seven-person siting board, which has final say on whether the project moves forward, has five seats filled by state officials, with two reserved for local residents. The town was directed to provide nominees for those seats by early October 2020, but the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate never made appointments within the 30-day window outlined by law. That kicked to appointment responsibility to the governor, which at the time was former Gov. Andrew Cuomo but is now Hochul, following Cuomo's resignation last summer.

State and town officials, most recently state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, have written to Hochul, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, requesting that the local appointments be made.

A siting board can operate under state law without such appointments, but Hochul does not intend to allow that to happen much longer.

"Governor Hochul continues to work with Assembly and Senate leadership to identify appointments to this board," a spokesperson said late Wednesday night.

On Nov. 1, the siting board formally declared the project's application in compliance with state requirements, a statement that established the deadline for the final decision as Nov. 1, 2022. The board also issued the following timeline for the review:

Application updates: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Direct testimony: Thursday, March 10

Rebuttal testimony: Tuesday, April 12

Status conference: Friday, April 22

Pre-hearing submissions: Wednesday, April 27

Evidentiary hearing: Tuesday, May 3

