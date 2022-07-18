Hochul kicks off NY farm listening tour

New York state officials will embark on a listening tour to gather feedback ahead of the 2023 federal farm bill.

Gov. Kathy Hochul kicked off the sessions with stops at two farms in Suffolk County. Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado will visit farms over the next several months, and state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball will hold discussions with farmers.

The second listening session is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County. Ball will lead the meeting, along with Assembly Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Donna Lupardo and New York Farm Bureau representatives. RSVPs for the session can be emailed to farmbill@agriculture.ny.gov.

"New York's agricultural industry is essential to our economy, our communities, and our way of life, and we want to make sure we put a special emphasis on farms as we continue to recover from the pandemic," Hochul said. "Our farms have always been here for us, and we need to be there for them, and these listening sessions will help us navigate the challenges and opportunities in the agricultural community."

She added, "My message to New York's farmers, and to all New Yorkers, is this: I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to take action on the issues that are important to you."

The federal farm bill is major legislation that is usually renewed every five years. The bill covers many aspects of agriculture, including commodities, farm credit and research.

According to Hochul's office, the feedback from the listening sessions will be used to develop the state's farming policy agenda and help establish priorities for funding and policies during the renewal of the farm bill.

The topics that will be discussed during the listening sessions include agriculture research, conservation, cybersecurity, food safety, invasive species, specialty crop block grants and trade promotion.

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher highlighted the importance of the farm bill and the upcoming listening sessions.

"The farm bill provides critical funding for a number of essential programs that farmers depend on, including risk management support, conservation assistance, and needed research," Fisher said. "We encourage farmers to attend the listening sessions to help the (state Department of Agriculture and Markets) prioritize the needs of our diverse agricultural community."