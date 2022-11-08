Hochul leads Zeldin in race for NY governor

Kathy Hochul, who became New York's governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, was poised to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job.

But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier became shaky in the final stretch of the election as her opponent, Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive.

Hochul was leading Zeldin by about a half-million votes late Tuesday night, but about 5,000 election districts had not yet reported their vote tallies as of 11:20 p.m.

Zeldin, an ally of former President Donald Trump who objected to the 2020 election results, has made appeals to scared suburbanites and rattled urbanites amid a string of high-profile violent incidents.

The issue of crime is one that Republicans have been running on across the country and nowhere is its saliency more on display than in the campaign of Zeldin, who has harnessed it to carve a potential path to win in the blue state and become the first Republican elected New York governor in two decades.

Though Hochul has been governor for a year, she is not as well known as her predecessor. Cuomo was known for his aggressive style and became a national media fixture for his pandemic briefings before his tenure was overshadowed by scandal.

Hochul, a former congresswoman, was serving as Cuomo’s low-profile lieutenant governor before taking over in August 2021 when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, which he denies. She has tried to cast herself as a fresh change from Cuomo, promising more collaboration and transparency while trying to steer the state through the pandemic aftereffects.

PROPOSITION PASSES

A statewide ballot proposition concerning spending for projects aimed at the environment and public health received strong support from voters.

The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act will allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to finance capital projects addressing flooding, climate change mitigation, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, open spaces and recreation and projects aimed at creating a more healthy environment.

SCHUMER WINS 5th TERM

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

At an election night gathering for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, awaiting news on her own campaign results, Schumer promised the crowd, “I will keep this fight up for as long as it takes to win."

On social media, he said, “Representing New York in the U.S. Senate is the honor of a lifetime. Thank you, New York, for putting your faith in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to serve and deliver for you!"

While Schumer’s race lacked suspense, he’ll likely be on the edge of his seat throughout the night, closely monitoring race returns elsewhere that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

If Republicans win, Schumer’s tenure as majority leader will come to an end. Schumer first won election to the Senate in 1998 after nine terms in the House of Representatives.

JAMES REMAINS AG

New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, was trying to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer.

James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been endorsed by various police unions but faces long odds against one of the state’s most powerful Democrats.

While the Associated Press hadn’t yet called the race Tuesday evening, James declared victory, telling supporters that there was still work to be done.

COMPTROLLER REELECTED

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli fended off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez to continue overseeing the state pension fund for public employees, auditing of local governments and reviewing state contracts.

DiNapoli, a Democrat, has held the job since 2007.