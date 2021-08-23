Hochul names top aides on eve of becoming NY governor

As Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to be sworn in as governor early Tuesday, she has named two top aides who will serve in her administration.

Hochul on Monday appointed Karen Persichilli Keogh as secretary to the governor and Elizabeth Fine to be counsel to the governor, both of whom have decades of experience in government.

Persichilli Keogh was the New York state director for former U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton and was campaign manager for Clinton's 2006 reelection bid. She also led U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's transition from the House of Representatives to the Senate and was a senior political adviser to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2009 campaign.

Prior to joining Hochul's staff, Persichilli Keogh served as the head of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase.

A Nassau County native, she earned a bachelor's degree in social work at Stony Brook University and a master's degree in Clinical Industrial Social Work from Columbia University. She lives with her husband in Brooklyn.

Fine will join Hochul's staff after serving as executive vice president and general counsel of Empire State Development. Before being the agency's chief legal officer, she was general counsel of the New York City Council for eight years, from 2006 to 2014.